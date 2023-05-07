Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak

CANADA, June 5 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak.

The prime ministers discussed Russia’s illegal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine and reiterated their ongoing and steadfast support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. They spoke of the need to further coordinate support for Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts, noting the upcoming Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in London next month.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Sunak expressed ongoing concern with the consequences of Russia’s actions for the Global South and agreed to further advance initiatives with allies and G7 partners to support those most affected, including through greater collaboration to increase equitable access to concessional financing for low- and middle-income countries.

The prime ministers agreed on the importance of close coordination between partners and allies to build the resilient supply chains required to advance the transition toward low-carbon economies.

The two leaders spoke of the extremely close and productive relations between Canada and the UK. Prime Minister Trudeau welcomed the UK’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, and looked forward to the conclusion of an ambitious bilateral free trade agreement.

The two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing collaboration on national security. They looked forward to working together to advance mutual priorities, such as economic security, at the upcoming G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Sunak agreed to continue coordinating closely on shared priorities.