Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Sunday, May 7, 2023
OTTAWA, ON , May 6, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
London, United Kingdom
9:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will hold a media scrum.
Note for media:
10:30 a.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo.
Note for media:
2:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will depart for Ottawa, Canada.
Closed to media
National Capital Region, Canada
4:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will arrive in Ottawa, Canada.
Closed to media
