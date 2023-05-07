Governor Hochul Issues Proclamation Designating May as Older Amer... May 5, 2023 | Albany Governor Kathy Hochul today issued a proclamation designating May as Older Americans Month in New York State and recognizing the incredible volunteerism of New...…

Governor Kathy Hochul today issued a proclamation designating May as Older Americans Month in New York State and recognizing the incredible volunteerism of New York's older adults who commit more than 495 million hours of community service each year at an economic value of $13.8 billion.

"Older Americans Month is a time to celebrate the incredible contributions that older New Yorkers make to our state's social and economic environment," Governor Hochul said. "We honor New York's older adults for their contributions and further our commitment to continue providing for older adults as they age, helping them maintain independence and a good quality of life."

New York ranks fourth in the nation in the number of individuals aged 60 and over, at 4.6 million. By 2030, this population is expected to reach 5.3 million. According to the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA), there are 935,000 individuals aged 60 and over in New York State who contribute 495 million hours of community service at an economic value of $13.8 billion. Sixty-four percent of individuals aged 60 and older own their own homes and have no mortgage, contributing directly to the local tax base, supporting schools, local businesses, and the not-for-profit infrastructure. Individuals aged 50 and over account for the most volunteering, philanthropy, entrepreneurs, and donation activities in the U.S. out of any demographic group.

New York's aging services programs are principally delivered through NYSOFA and its partnership with 59 Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) and almost 1,200 community organizations. This network serves over 1.3 million older adults and their families annually with over 20 core services and additional community-based supports, including personal care, transportation, legal services, counseling, case management, senior center programming, respite, elder-abuse prevention, benefits assistance, and nutrition services such as home-delivered meals, congregate meals, or other nutrition supports.

New York State Office for the Aging Acting Director Greg Olsen said, "NYSOFA applauds Governor Hochul's leadership in recognizing the value of older adults and understanding that aging is a lifelong process. Our aim is to foster an overall community environment throughout New York State, as well as a service and support structure, which provides opportunities for all generations of New Yorkers."

Acting New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, "The Department celebrates older Americans and the invaluable contributions they make every day -- and have made throughout their lives - to the state of New York. To ensure we provide critical assistance as New Yorkers age, our Master Plan for Aging will include policies and programs that ensure the needs of older New Yorkers, who may require long term care services and supports, are recognized and met. Governor Hochul has consistently demonstrated visionary leadership in embracing this important initiative to improve quality and access to vital aging programs and supports."

Chair of the Master Plan for Aging and New York State Deputy Commissioner Adam Herbst Esq. from the Office of Aging and Long Term Care said: “The Master Plan for Aging will revolutionize the way that New York State works with communities, healthcare providers, not-for-profits, families and businesses to ensure that all New Yorkers can age with dignity, freedom and independence. I am proud to lead a committed assembly of stakeholders and government partners in developing a new model for how we can secure a system of high-quality services and supports, enabling people to age in place and guaranteeing access for historically disadvantaged communities. The Master Plan will deliver on decades of promises to provide care for aging New Yorkers, while advancing equity across the state.”

The Governor also announced several initiatives underway to support older adults and individuals across the lifespan: