TO: Tom Berger, Director of Real Estate Development and Management

FROM: Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE: Saturday, May 6, 2023

RE: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day

Each year, we honor the fallen firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice protecting their communities. The National Fallen Firefighters Monument, located in Emmitsburg, Maryland, pays tribute to all of the valiant firefighters in the United States who have died in the line of duty. This year’s memorial weekend will honor the 144 firefighters who either died in the line of duty in 2022 or in previous years. Of the 144 firefighters being honored, three served the State of Florida: Chris Allen of Hollywood Fire Rescue & Beach Safety, Dustin Schieber of the Seminole County Fire Department, and Eric Siena of Orange County Fire Rescue. These 144 firefighters will be remembered for their brave sacrifice and dedication to their communities.

In observance of the 42nd Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida for the entire day on Sunday, May 7, 2023.