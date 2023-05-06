Rail Composites Market Expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% During 2023-2028

Rail Composites Market

Presently, the growing demand for lightweight materials in the rail industry.

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Rail Composites Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global rail composites market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during 2023-2028. Growing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient materials, the rising trend of high-speed rail networks, and a surging focus on passenger safety represent some of the key factors driving the market. offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the railway composites market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

Rail Composites Design and Manufacture:

Rail composites are made using composite materials to design and manufacture different components of rail systems, such as train body structures, doors, seats, and floors. They are made by combining two or more materials, such as resin with glass or carbon fiber, to produce a material with superior characteristics. They possess higher strength-to-weight ratios, which facilitates high durability and strength. They also offer weight reduction capabilities, which minimize fuel consumption and operating costs. Rail composites offer a longer lifespan; high resistance to corrosion, fire, and chemicals; and require less maintenance as compared to traditional materials. At present, different product variants available are glass-reinforced, carbon-fiber-reinforced, and aramid-reinforced composites across the globe.

Who are the key Players Operating in the Industry ? :

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being,

• 3A Composites Holding AG (Schweiter Technologies AG)

• AIM Altitude (AVIC International Aero-Development Corporation)

• Dartford Composites Ltd

• FDC Composites Inc

• Gurit Holding AG

• Hexcel Corporation

• Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V

• Teijin Limited

• Toray Industries Inc

• TPI Composites Inc

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Rail Composites Industry ? :

Presently, the growing demand for lightweight materials in the rail industry to reduce energy consumption, emissions, and operating costs represents one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for rail composite materials across the globe. In addition, due to rising environmental concerns, governments of several countries are implementing stringent regulations for reducing emissions and improving energy efficiency. This, along with the advances in composite materials technology to develop more durable, fire-resistant, and cost-effective rail composites, is bolstering the growth of the market.

Apart from this, rapid urbanization and the rising need for efficient and sustainable transportation options are propelling the growth of the market. Furthermore, government and private companies are investing in rail infrastructure, which is stimulating the demand for high-quality rail components and materials, including composite materials, worldwide.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Fiber Type:

• Glass Fiber Composite

• Carbon Fiber Composite

• Others

Breakup by Resin Type:

• Polyester

• Vinyl Ester

• Phenolic

• Epoxy

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Interior

• Exterior

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

