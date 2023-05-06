Suspense novel follows the story of a woman with amnesia whose dreams may just reveal details of her accident

A young woman wakes up with an amnesia. Her mind keeps trying to regain her memory, but are her dreams real or just her imagination?

UNION CITY, N.J., May 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Janet G. Sims is back with another novel. In The Man in the Dark Suit, readers will immerse themselves in a romance suspense about a young woman who wakes up in a hospital room after being in a car accident. With no memory of her past and even her own name, she begins to have dreams that seem to be trying to help her regain her memories. Will she remember what really happened? Readers are about to find out in The Man in the Dark Suit.

In this story, readers will accompany a young woman as she opens her eyes and finds herself lying in a hospital bed, with the realization that she no longer can remember her past. The nurse who has been taking care of her explains that she has amnesia from an accident that she also can't remember.

When the woman falls asleep, her mind keeps trying to regain her memory by providing little glimpses into her past. But are her dreams real or just her imagination? She dreams of a man in a dark suit, and finds herself becoming more fearful of him with each dream.

After waking up, she sees The Man in the Dark Suit standing by the door of her hospital room, and he quickly disappears. Was he real or just a figment of her imagination? She knows that she needs to find out who this man is before she can feel safe again.

Her helpful nurse offers a place to stay so she can heal from her injuries, though her dreams and visions continue to point to her lost past and a man she may have left behind. But she knows she must avoid The Man in the Dark Suit at all costs. Who is this mysterious man? Readers can join the young woman unmask this man in the pages of this suspense novel.

About the Author

Janet G. Sims of Eaton, Ohio, is a retired nurse. She has written two novels and four children's books. She has a daughter and a son, two granddaughters and a grandson. She has always loved to read books and that is one of the reasons she started writing. She invites everyone to get a copy of her books: Lacy Rose Gardenia Gets Her Bloom, Cristy and Her Amazing Friends, The Man in the Dark Suit, Mark's Big Surprise.

Who is The Man in the Dark Suit?

