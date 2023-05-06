The 70th Macau Grand Prix - Family Carnival started today

MACAU, May 6 - The 70th Macau Grand Prix will be held on 11-12 and 16-19 November this year. To give residents and tourists an early taste of the atmosphere of the Macau Grand Prix, the 70th Macau Grand Prix - Family Carnival is taking place at the Coloane Karting Track this weekend (6-7 May) to kick off the festive activities for this year’s event.

The opening ceremony of the Family Carnival was held at 11 am today (6 May), which was attended by: Mr. Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau and Coordinator of the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee (MGPOC); Mr. Chong Coc Veng, President of the Automobile General Association Macao-China (AAMC) and Coordinator of the of the MGPOC Sporting Subcommittee; MGPOC and Subcommittees members plus members of Sports Committee. The logo specifically designed for the 70th Macau Grand Prix was also revealed during the opening ceremony.

The Coloane Karting Track has been chosen to be the venue of the Family Carnival, with a karting experience activity added for participants aged 18 or above who hold a light motor vehicle driving license. Participants can also watch the 2023 AAMC Karting and Motorcycle Championship races held simultaneously during the Carnival. Besides, kids can learn more about motorsport in a more dynamic manner by participating in interactive games as little kart racing drivers and crew members at the circuit. Participants also have a chance to win Grand Prix-themed souvenirs. By organizing the Family Carnival, the MGPOC hopes the participants may experience the atmosphere of motor racing, to enhance the knowledge and interests of the younger generation toward motorsport, and to facilitate the inheritance of motorsport culture and spirits.

The Family Carnival will continue from 10 am to 6 pm tomorrow (7 May). For the convenience of the public, the organizer has arranged three shuttle bus routes to take residents and tourists to and back from the Coloane Karting Track, from the Macao Forum, Taipa Central Park (near Towers 9-11 of Nova City) and Seac Pai Van Integrated Shopping Centre, respectively.

For more information, please visit the official Macau Grand Prix website at www.macau.grandprix.gov.mo, download the Macau Grand Prix mobile app, follow the Facebook, WeChat and Weibo accounts of the Macau Grand Prix, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.