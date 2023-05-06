A working visit of the President of Turkmenistan to the United Kingdom started

06/05/2023

On May 5, 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, at the invitation of the British side, left for a working visit to the UK to participate in the coronation ceremony of the King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Charles III and his wife, the Queen consort.

The participation of the President of Turkmenistan in the official celebrations on the occasion of the accession of the new British monarch to power is another clear evidence of the steadily developing friendly and mutually respectful bilateral ties. The first visit of a head of state to the UK confirms the great importance attached by both countries to the strengthening of productive contacts.

On the same day, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov took part in an official reception at Buckingham Palace.

During the reception, the President of Turkmenistan cordially congratulated the King Charles III of the United Kingdom on behalf of the people and the Government of Turkmenistan, as well as on his own behalf, expressing his firm confidence that cooperation between the two countries would continue to develop actively, and addressed his best wishes.

In turn, King Charles III of the United Kingdom noted that he recalls his visit to Turkmenistan with pleasant feelings, emphasizing that the established cooperation will be further developed, and expressed his best wishes to the President of Turkmenistan and the Turkmen people.

Turkmenistan and the UK established diplomatic relations in January 1992.

Interaction between Turkmenistan and the UK is based on mutual respect, trust and common positions on topical issues on the international agenda. The two states have common interests in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic and humanitarian areas, on the basis of which effective cooperation is consistently implemented.