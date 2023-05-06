Camfil Hotel Air Filters & Air Filtration Experts Explain Importance of Indoor Air Quality in Hotels

Riverdale, May 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indoor air quality is a crucial factor for the health and comfort of the human mind and body, but it is overlooked more often than not in the hospitality industry. Common indoor air pollutants such as volatile organic compounds (VOCs), dust mites, pollen and mold spores cause respiratory irritation, poor mood, and decreased productivity.

In a new comprehensive guide, indoor air quality professionals from Camfil, a global company that engineers and manufactures cutting-edge premium air filtration technology, explain the effects of poor air quality in hotels and potential solutions to the problem.

"Air cleaners help to improve overall air quality, reduce odors, and remove dust and other particles that can cause allergies or otherwise make guests uncomfortable," says Mark Davidson, Manager of Marketing and Technical Materials at Camfil. "There is also a scientific link between better air quality and better mood, productivity, and sleep quality. The result is better sleep and improved comfort for the guest – something that can make an enormous difference in the quality of a hotel stay."

The article covers comprehensive answers to the following questions:

How do air cleaners work?

What factors need to be considered when selecting an air cleaner for a hotel?

What are the benefits of using air cleaners in hotels for customers, staff, and management personnel?

What are the industry's best practices for using and maintaining air cleaners in hotels?

What are the potential drawbacks of using air cleaners in hotels?

How can you tell if an air cleaner will actually work?

Read the full guide to air cleaners for hotels here.

