Premier’s statement on the coronation of King Charles III

CANADA, May 6 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The following statement was issued today by Premier Blaine Higgs regarding the coronation of King Charles III:

Today marked a significant moment in the history of Canada and New Brunswick as we celebrated the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.

Though the King officially began his duties in September, events like this are an important way to recognize the role that he and Queen Camilla play not just in England but around the globe.

New Brunswick has had a long and rich history with the monarchy, and we have had the pleasure of welcoming many members of the Royal Family to our province. We look forward to continuing this tradition when Her Royal Highness the Princess Royal visits later this month.

Today, I join all New Brunswickers in celebrating the coronation of King Charles III.

God save the King.

06-05-23

