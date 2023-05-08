Biopesticide Market Size is growing from USD 4.80 Billion in 2023 to USD 10.20 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.39%

The Biopesticide Market Size is expected to grow from USD 4.80 Billion in 2023 to USD 10.20 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.39% during the forecast period.

Global Biopesticide Market Overview

The global biopesticide market is a rapidly growing sector within the larger agrochemical industry. Biopesticides are derived from natural sources such as animals, plants, bacteria, and fungi, and are used to control pests and diseases in crops. The increasing demand for organic food products and sustainable agriculture practices is driving the growth of the biopesticide market. Additionally, the rise in awareness about the negative impact of chemical pesticides on the environment and human health is leading to a shift towards biopesticides. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the biopesticide market due to the increasing demand for food, growing population, and adoption of sustainable farming practices. The major players in the global biopesticide market are focused on research and development to launch innovative products and expand their market share.

Market Segment and Regional Analysis

The global biopesticide market can be segmented on the basis of type, crop type, formulation, mode of application, and region. Based on type, the market can be divided into microbial pesticides, plant pesticides, and biochemical pesticides. Among these, the microbial pesticides segment holds the largest share in the market, owing to its effectiveness in controlling pests and diseases.

On the basis of crop type, the market can be segmented into fruits and vegetables, cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, and others. The fruits and vegetables segment dominates the market due to the increasing demand for organic produce and the growing awareness about the harmful effects of chemical pesticides on human health.

Based on formulation, the market can be segmented into liquid, dry, and others. The liquid segment holds the largest share in the market, owing to its ease of use and better absorption by plants.

Based on mode of application, the market can be segmented into foliar spray, seed treatment, soil treatment, and others. The foliar spray segment dominates the market due to its ease of application and effectiveness in controlling pests.

In terms of region, North America dominates the market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The growing demand for organic food and the increasing regulations on the use of chemical pesticides are driving the growth of the biopesticide market in these regions. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of biopesticides in countries such as China and India.



Prominent Key Players of the Biopesticide Market

Some of the prominent key players in the global biopesticide market include BASF SE, Bayer CropScience AG, Marrone Bio Innovations, Isagro S.p.A, Certis USA LLC, Koppert Biological Systems, Syngenta AG, Valent BioSciences LLC, Dow AgroSciences LLC, Novozymes A/S, and FMC Corporation. These companies have a significant presence in the market and are involved in various strategic initiatives, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and product launches, to strengthen their market position and expand their product portfolio. They are also investing in research and development activities to develop innovative and effective biopesticides that meet the evolving needs of consumers and regulatory requirements.

Key Market Segments Table: Biopesticide Market

Based on types, the Biopesticide Market is primarily split into:

• Microbial Pesticides

• Biochemical Pesticides

• Plant-Incorporated Protectants

• Others

Based on applications, the Biopesticide Market covers:

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Cereals and Pulses

• Other Crops

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast of the following regions are covered:

• China

• USA

• Europe

• Japan

• Korea

• India

• Southeast Asia

• South America

Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic have had a significant impact on the global Biopesticide market. The supply chain disruption caused by the pandemic has resulted in a shortage of raw materials, leading to a rise in prices. The restrictions on international trade and movement of goods have also affected the market negatively. Additionally, the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has led to sanctions and trade restrictions, further hampering the market's growth. However, the increased demand for organic products due to health and environmental concerns has positively impacted the biopesticide market. The need for sustainable agriculture practices and the growing trend towards organic farming has provided a favorable market environment for biopesticides. The market is expected to recover as the world emerges from the pandemic, and the demand for organic products continues to rise.

Key Drivers & Barriers in the Biopesticide Market

Key drivers of the biopesticide market include the growing demand for organic food, increasing awareness about the harmful effects of synthetic pesticides, and favorable government regulations promoting sustainable farming practices. Additionally, the rising need for integrated pest management solutions and the development of new biopesticide products are expected to drive market growth.

The main barriers in the biopesticide market include the high cost of production, limited availability of raw materials, and the low efficacy of some biopesticide products compared to synthetic alternatives. The lack of knowledge and technical expertise among farmers and inadequate infrastructure for storage and distribution of biopesticides also pose significant challenges. Furthermore, the limited shelf life of some biopesticide products and the need for constant monitoring and application can make them less attractive to some farmers.

Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:

• Increasing demand for organic food products and the need for eco-friendly pest control solutions.

• Growing awareness about the hazardous effects of chemical pesticides on the environment and human health.

• Favorable government regulations and support for the adoption of biopesticides.

• The potential for biopesticides to improve crop yield and quality, leading to higher profitability for farmers.

• Biopesticides have a shorter pre-harvest interval (PHI) compared to conventional pesticides, allowing for more flexibility in application timing.

• High development costs and longer approval times for biopesticides compared to chemical pesticides.

• Limited efficacy against certain types of pests and diseases compared to chemical pesticides.

Key Market Segments

