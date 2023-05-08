WIDE RECEIVER KOBY YOUNG OF HOLY CROSS HIGH SCHOOL IN NEW ORLEANS RECEIVES NIL DEAL
THE BUSINESS COMMUNITY IS COMMITTING TO KOBY K2lethal YOUNG AFTHER SEEING HIS SPEED, EXPLOSIVENESS, AND HIS UNWAVERING INTEGRITY ON AND OFF THE FOOTBALL FIELD
People ask me who he reminds me of, football & academics, I'd say he doesn't remind me of anybody. I've never seen anybody - running back, quarterback, wide receiver - make plays that Koby Young makes”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Greater Bibleway Church International, Greater Bibleway Community Dev. Corp. OF LA & International Partners announces a (NIL) Name Image & Likeness deal with Koby K2lethal Young, Over the past six months, coaches, evaluators, and fans of Prep Football around the country have been asked what makes a true No. 1 wideout in their minds. The answers received was nuanced as the receivers themselves, the input received provided a framework for categorizing the top wideouts for the class of 2024 in American High School Football. Reviewing over 500 wide receivers the conclusion was easy that "Koby K2lethal Young of Holy Cross High School in New Orleans, Louisiana is without question the number 1 wide receiver in prep football". Our evaluators stated "the separation between Young and other receivers reviewed was clear and without question. Young, a decorated football player, track & field, basketball guru 6'1" 175 pounds BMI: 28.30 Arm Length 33.75 Hand Size: 9.75. are the scores reported at a recent camp Young participated 40 Yard Dash 4.4 seconds, 40 Yard (MPH) 19.45, 20 Yard Split 2.67 seconds, Bench Press 200 lbs 19 reps, Vertical Leap 38.5 inches, Broad Jump 148 inches, Three Cone 6.60 seconds, based upon these number evaluators gave Koby Young the overall rating of 90 with the grade being A. "Five Star Recruit".
— Roland A. Morton
Coaches have said "it's third-and-3 , third-and-4, Young is getting the ball. You don't know which route Young is going to run with his skills and knowledge of the game he has shown through film that he can run back-shoulder, he can run 9-stop, he can run a dig, he can run a slant and you know what?" "One can play him man, one can play him zone, he can make contested catches, he's got the speed to beat you over the top and has shown that he can run a variation of routes". "Even if one try to bracket him, he can still find a way to get open." "During the review of film it was discovered that defenders would battle their ass off and Young still makes the big play." A former coach said "when you watch defenders cover Young they fight like crazy to try and slow him down no defender has been able to stop him."
During the administration of testing teachers and administrators have said Koby K2lethal Young is "smart, articulate, brilliant, anointed, coachable, enjoyable, passionate, compassionate, a true winner, a champion, hate loosing, tough, speedster, unbelievable hands, talented and a visionary leader". Our announcement on today makes Koby K2lethal Young the top high school junior with the single largest commitment ever offered during to a junior in high school, or a prep football player in the history of high school football. Koby K2lethal has demonstrated to be a great receiver at all 3 spots on the field, has shown his ability breaking in and out especially from the slot, his first step out of his break is fast and he has a great catch radius too which allow him to pluck the ball away from his body. "He's very good at all three levels on the field" says one coach. "Young has pure speed and really explosive, one bad step by the defender and you aren't catching him". says a fan. "His ability to stop and start and accelerate quickly is makes him one of the best that ever played the game". says a former coach.
Dr. Aubrey Wallace made the announcement on behalf of all the businesses present "We are honored to commit Five Hundred Thousand Dollars to Koby K2lethal Young in a NIL deal, this deal is being offered because of his unwavering faith, his ability that he has demonstrated on the football field, his ability that he has demonstrated in the class studying one of the most vigorous high school curriculum in The United States, State champion in track and field two years in a row, his basketball skills since he was 10 years of age, his community service of over 1k hours over the past 6 years, his faithfulness to his church, his dedication to humanity, his commitment and love towards those least among us".
