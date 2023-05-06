Ministry for Foreign Affairs condemns execution of Swedish citizen in Iran

SWEDEN, May 6 -
The Ministry for Foreign Affairs summoned Iran’s acting Ambassador today, Saturday 6 May, to protest against the execution of Swedish citizen Habib Chaab earlier in the day.
The Ministry conveyed its strong condemnation of the implementation of the death penalty. The death penalty is an inhuman and irreversible punishment and Sweden, together with the rest of the EU, condemns its use under any circumstances.
