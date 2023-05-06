PIZZA HUT CANADA TURNS VIRAL AI-GENERATED PEPPERONI HUG SPOT INTO REAL LIFE RESTAURANT ON MAY 6

Knock, Knock. Who's There? Pizza Magic

TORONTO, May 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Pizza Hut Canada is taking a page out of the AI playbook by turning the AI-generated pizza commercial Pepperoni Hug Spot into real-life. On May 6, Pizza Hut will transform its Bloor & Ossington location into the restaurant featured in the viral commercial. For one day only, pizza lovers can visit Pepperoni Hug Spot and experience the just like family, but with more cheese tagline for themselves.

For one-day only, Torontonians can experience the best pizza of life at Pizza Hut's Pepperoni Hug Spot.

Starting at 11 a.m. ET Torontonians will have a limited opportunity to try Pizza Hut Canada's AI-inspired pizza, featuring cheese, pepperoni, vegetables and "secret things" – a 26-year-old ingredient signature to Pizza Hut and the yet to be released Cup N' Crisp Pepperoni. Customers who manage to get their hands on the best pizza of life will have their tummies saying thank you, and their mouths say mhmm.

"Our team at Pizza Hut loves seeing pizza fanatics come together to share their love for all things pizza, and Pepperoni Hug Spot was a great example of this," said Daniela Di Vito, Associate Marketing Manager at Pizza Hut Canada. "Seeing as AI often imitates the real world, why not imitate AI? We saw a fun opportunity to tap into a cultural moment and reach a younger audience."

On May 5, Pizza Hut Canada transformed its social media channels into Pepperoni Hug Spot, featuring a new logo and the slogan from the commercial. Tapping into its quirky and playful side, the QSR brand looks forward to giving new and life-long Pizza Hut fans a one-of-a-kind experience.

Torontonians are invited to mark their calendars for May 6 and head to Pizza Hut's Pepperoni Hug Spot at 922 Bloor St. W, Toronto, ON, M6H 1L4 to try a slice of AI-inspired Pizza. Supplies are limited, so don't wait!

