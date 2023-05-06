/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - BMO Walk so Kids Can Talk for Kids Help Phone is Happening in 17 Communities across Canada on May 7/
TORONTO, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Media are being asked to help get the word out to rally support and raise awareness for youth mental health from coast to coast to coast.
BMO Walk so Kids Can Talk for Kids Help Phone is taking place in 17 communities across the country to raise awareness and funds for Kids Help Phone to unlock the hope for young people to thrive in their world.
The five-kilometer walk is a family-friendly and pet-friendly event.
Together, we can #FeelOutLoud and show young people that their feelings always have a place to go.
Help us bring attention to this initiative by letting Canadians know how they can get involved.
BMO Walk so Kids Can Talk Event Details:
|
WHO:
|
Kids Help Phone and BMO representatives will be available for interview on site at each location.
|
|
|
WHEN:
|
Sunday, May 7, 2023
LOCATIONS:
*All start times are local
|
PROVINCE
|
ADDRESS
|
REGISTRATION*
|
WALK START*
|
Alberta
|
Peace Park
844 2nd Ave, SW
Calgary
|
9:30 a.m.
|
11:00 a.m.
|
Sir Wilfred Laurier Park
13315 Buena Vista Road NW
Edmonton
|
9:30 a.m.
|
11:00 a.m.
|
British Columbia
|
David Lam Park
1300 Pacific Blvd
Vancouver
|
9:30 a.m.
|
11:00 a.m.
|
Manitoba
|
University of Winnipeg - Axworthy Health & RecPlex
350 Spence Street
Winnipeg
|
10:00 a.m.
|
11:00 a.m.
|
New Brunswick
|
Riverfront Park
110 Assomption Blvd.
Moncton
|
10:00 a.m.
|
11:00 a.m.
|
Rockwood Park - A-Frame Picnic Area
55 Lake Drive S.
Saint John
|
10:00 a.m.
|
11:00 a.m.
|
Newfoundland & Labrador
|
Bowring Park - Bungalow
305 Waterford Bridge Road
|
11:00 a.m.
|
12:00 p.m.
|
Nova Scotia
|
Emera Oval
5775 Cogswell Street
Halifax
|
10:00 a.m.
|
11:00 a.m.
|
Ontario
|
Ashbridges Bay Park
1561 Lakeshore Blvd. E.
Toronto
|
8:00 a.m.
|
10:00 a.m.
|
Streetsville Memorial Park
335 Church Street
Mississauga
|
8:00 a.m.
|
10:00 a.m.
|
Boyd Conservation Area, Hillview Park
8739 Islington Ave
Vaughan
|
9:00 a.m.
|
10:00 a.m.
|
Southshore Community Centre
205 Lakeshore Dr.
Barrie
|
9:30 a.m.
|
11:00 a.m.
|
Waterloo Region & Doon Heritage Village
10 Huron Road
Kitchener
|
8:30 a.m.
|
10:30 a.m.
|
Springbank Gardens
285 Wonderland Road S.
London
|
8:30 a.m.
|
10:00 a.m.
|
Andrew Haydon Park
3169 Carling Ave.
Ottawa
|
8:30 a.m.
|
10:00 a.m.
|
Quebec
|
Angrignon Park
3400 Boulevard des Trinitaires
Montreal
|
8:30 a.m.
|
10:30 a.m.
|
Saskatchewan
|
Saskatoon Fieldhouse
2020 College Drive
Saskatoon
|
10:00 a.m.
|
11:30 a.m.
If you can't attend in person, join us virtually at walksokidscantalk.ca/Locations.
MEDIA DETAILS: RSVP
Please confirm your attendance via email by May 6 sending the following information to akilah.downey@kidshelpphone.ca or hannah.webster@bmo.com:
- Name
- Outlet
- Phone number
- Walk location
About BMO Financial Group
BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.15 trillion as of January 31, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 12 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future and more inclusive society.
About Kids Help Phone
Kids Help Phone is Canada's only 24/7 national, e-mental health service offering free, confidential, bilingual support to young people. As the country's virtual care expert, we offer millions of youth a trusted space to connect for support through phone, text or self-directed resources in any moment of crisis or need.
Through our digital transformation, we envision a future where every person in Canada is able to feel out loud and get the support they need, when they need it most. Kids Help Phone gratefully relies on the generosity of donors, volunteers, stakeholder partners, corporate partners and governments to fuel and fund our programs. Learn more at KidsHelpPhone.ca.
SOURCE BMO Financial GroupView original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/06/c6258.html