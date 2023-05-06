/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - BMO Walk so Kids Can Talk for Kids Help Phone is Happening in 17 Communities across Canada on May 7/

Submit Release
TORONTO, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Media are being asked to help get the word out to rally support and raise awareness for youth mental health from coast to coast to coast.

BMO Walk so Kids Can Talk for Kids Help Phone is taking place in 17 communities across the country to raise awareness and funds for Kids Help Phone to unlock the hope for young people to thrive in their world.

The five-kilometer walk is a family-friendly and pet-friendly event.

Together, we can #FeelOutLoud and show young people that their feelings always have a place to go.

Help us bring attention to this initiative by letting Canadians know how they can get involved.

BMO Walk so Kids Can Talk Event Details:

WHO:

Kids Help Phone and BMO representatives will be available for interview on site at each location.


WHEN:

Sunday, May 7, 2023


LOCATIONS:

*All start times are local

PROVINCE

ADDRESS

REGISTRATION*

WALK START*

Alberta

Peace Park

844 2nd Ave, SW

Calgary

9:30 a.m.

11:00 a.m.

Sir Wilfred Laurier Park

13315 Buena Vista Road NW

Edmonton

9:30 a.m.

11:00 a.m.

British Columbia

David Lam Park

1300 Pacific Blvd

Vancouver

9:30 a.m.

11:00 a.m.

Manitoba

University of Winnipeg - Axworthy Health & RecPlex

350 Spence Street

Winnipeg

10:00 a.m.

11:00 a.m.

New Brunswick

Riverfront Park

110 Assomption Blvd.

Moncton

10:00 a.m.

11:00 a.m.

Rockwood Park - A-Frame Picnic Area

55 Lake Drive S.

Saint John

10:00 a.m.

11:00 a.m.

Newfoundland & Labrador

Bowring Park - Bungalow

305 Waterford Bridge Road
St. John's

11:00 a.m.

12:00 p.m.

Nova Scotia

Emera Oval

5775 Cogswell Street

Halifax

10:00 a.m.

11:00 a.m.

Ontario

Ashbridges Bay Park

1561 Lakeshore Blvd. E.

Toronto

8:00 a.m.

10:00 a.m.

Streetsville Memorial Park

335 Church Street

Mississauga

8:00 a.m.

10:00 a.m.

Boyd Conservation Area, Hillview Park

8739 Islington Ave

Vaughan

9:00 a.m.

10:00 a.m.

Southshore Community Centre

205 Lakeshore Dr.

Barrie

9:30 a.m.

11:00 a.m.

Waterloo Region & Doon Heritage Village

10 Huron Road

Kitchener

8:30 a.m.

10:30 a.m.

Springbank Gardens

285 Wonderland Road S.

London

8:30 a.m.

10:00 a.m.

Andrew Haydon Park

3169 Carling Ave.

Ottawa

8:30 a.m.

10:00 a.m.

Quebec

Angrignon Park

3400 Boulevard des Trinitaires

Montreal

8:30 a.m.

10:30 a.m.

Saskatchewan

Saskatoon Fieldhouse

2020 College Drive

Saskatoon

10:00 a.m.

11:30 a.m.

 

If you can't attend in person, join us virtually at walksokidscantalk.ca/Locations.

MEDIA DETAILS: RSVP     

Please confirm your attendance via email by May 6 sending the following information to akilah.downey@kidshelpphone.ca or hannah.webster@bmo.com:

  • Name
  • Outlet
  • Phone number
  • Email
  • Walk location

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.15 trillion as of January 31, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 12 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future and more inclusive society.

About Kids Help Phone

Kids Help Phone is Canada's only 24/7 national, e-mental health service offering free, confidential, bilingual support to young people. As the country's virtual care expert, we offer millions of youth a trusted space to connect for support through phone, text or self-directed resources in any moment of crisis or need.

Through our digital transformation, we envision a future where every person in Canada is able to feel out loud and get the support they need, when they need it most. Kids Help Phone gratefully relies on the generosity of donors, volunteers, stakeholder partners, corporate partners and governments to fuel and fund our programs. Learn more at KidsHelpPhone.ca.

