University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies Releases Whitepaper on Disequilibrium of Work-life Balance and Efficacy at Work

University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies announces the release of a whitepaper by Erik Bean, Ed.D., associate research chair with the Center for Leadership Studies and Organizational Research (CLSOR) discussing opportunities to improve a work-life balance, titled "The Disequilibrium of Work-Life Balance and Moderating Work Self-Efficacy."

The U.S. Surgeon General this week declared widespread loneliness to be a public health concern with serious negative impacts on individual well-being, and urges individuals and agencies to support making human connections and relationship-building.

Bean's white paper urges self-advocacy in the form of engaging in activities that help one balance intellectual, physical and spiritual aspects in order to promote well-being and avoid burn out.

"Self-advocacy begins when we take stock in our intellectual, physical, and spiritual health," Bean states. "To avoid disequilibrium, we must manage our time wisely, and pick activities outside of our work we gravitate towards with a sense of immediacy, and balance our everyday perspective outside of work."

Bean holds a doctorate in education from the University of Phoenix, with research interests in bias, cultural competence, immediacy, leadership, and mental health. He is the section editor of Leadership Perspectives in The Journal of Leadership Studies, a publication by Wiley® that is sponsored by the University of Phoenix.

The Michigan Chapter Leader of Media Literacy now, Bean is the author of several educational books such as Social Media Writing Lesson Plans, Using Microsoft Word AutoCorrect for Rigorous Grading, WordPress for Student Writing Projects, and his most recent effort, Bias Is All Around You: A Handbook for Inspecting Social Media & News Stories, a recipient of the 2022 Gold Medal in American Writing Awards.

Bean has been employed with University of Phoenix for over 24 years.

About the College of Doctoral Studies

University of Phoenix's College of Doctoral Studies focuses on today's challenging business and organizational needs, from addressing critical social issues to developing solutions to accelerate community building and industry growth. The College's research program is built around the Scholar, Practitioner, Leader Model which puts students in the center of the Doctoral Education Ecosystem® with experts, resources and tools to help prepare them to be a leader in their organization, industry and community. Through this program, students and researchers work with organizations to conduct research that can be applied in the workplace in real time.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

