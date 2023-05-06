For Cinco de Mayo, Coast Packing Offers Recipe for Tortillas and Carnitas That Promises Amazing Flavors (Thanks to Lard)

Coast's Chef Greg Guides Home Cooks Step-by-Step in Preparing a Tasty, Traditional Holiday Feast

VERNON, Calif., May 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Who doesn't love a great taco, perfectly cooked beef or pork wrapped in a blanket of warm goodness and topped with fresh fixins'? Just ask Greg Hozinsky, Corporate Chef for Coast Packing, the number one supplier of animal fat shortenings in the Western United States.

"For Cinco de Mayo, flour tortillas made with lard belong at center stage (https://coastpacking.com/recipes/homemade-tortillas/)," Chef Greg said. "Like most things, with a little love and effort you can make some at home that will be much better tasting and that won't be loaded up with preservatives. Our Cinco de Mayo recipe takes you step-by-step on how to make these authentic lard and flour tortillas – and truly delicious carnitas at the same time (https://coastpacking.com/recipes/carnitas/)."

Tortilla Recipe (makes 10-12 tortillas; prep time 15 minutes, total cook time 2 hours)

2 cups AP flour (300 grams)

2 teaspoons kosher salt

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 ½ teaspoons agave

2 ½ oz high quality pork lard or beef tallow

5-6 oz of warm water

Procedure

1. In a medium bowl, combine flour, salt and baking powder. Mix well. 2. Over medium low heat, melt lard and add agave syrup; once melted, using a wooden spoon, slowly drizzle melted lard (warm but not hot) into flour mixture, while stirring. Finished consistency should be crumbly and almost resemble pie dough.

3. Next, add water slowly, continuing to use the spoon to incorporate; when dough comes together and is soft but not sticky, stop.

4. Transfer to a lightly clean surface (such as a stone countertop or smooth cutting board); lightly dust with flour and transfer dough on top.

5. Knead for about 7-8 minutes until smooth and elastic.

6. Dust surface again with a small amount of flour and cut into 10-12 equal-size pieces. Roll each cut piece into a small ball and set aside in a bowl covered with cling film to rest for 1 ½ hours at room temperature.

7. When dough is rested, working with one dough at a time press dough balls out with your fingers unit flat and round. Use a rolling pin to roll out dough, flipping and turning often to maintain a round shape; these don't have to be perfect. Dough should be quite thin and transparent when held up to the sunlight.

8. Cook each tortilla on a 425-degree griddle or a cast iron pan over medium heat. When tortilla starts to bubble up, flip over and continue to cook an additional 45 seconds to 1 minute.

9. Enjoy fresh or keep aside in a tortillero (tortilla holder) until ready to use!

Carnitas Recipe (Feeds 6-8 people; prep time 25 minutes, total cook time 3 ½ hours)

3 pounds boneless pork shoulder

2 ½ - 3 cups lard

2-3 oranges

3 limes

3 bay leaves

1 onion, rough chopped

7 cloves garlic

2 tablespoons seasoning mix

Seasoning Mix (good for two recipes)

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon granulated garlic

½ teaspoon granulated onion

½ teaspoon crushed coriander seeds

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 Tablespoons salt

Procedure

1. In a small bowl, combine all ingredients in seasoning mix and stir until well combined. 2. Cut pork shoulder into 6 equal chunks about 8oz each. Season each well with seasoning mix on all sides;

use about 2 Tablespoons on all pieces combined.

3. In a Dutch oven or cast iron or copper pot, melt lard over low heat. When melted, apply to half oranges and limes; give each a light squeeze. Drop the fruit into the pot; next, add crushed and peeled garlic cloves, onion, and bay leaves.

4. Using tongs, carefully place each piece of pork into the lard one at a time; it's OK to push things around a little to completely submerge the pork, depending on pot size. It's fine to add or reduce the amount of lard slightly.

5. Bring to a simmer; place bay leaves on top and cover, cook on low, maintaining a slight simmer for about 3 hours. Start checking at 2 ½ hours, then every 30 minutes thereafter, for doneness.

6. The pork is fully cooked when it pulls apart easily with the tongs or a fork; it should be tender. When done, remove each piece of pork using the tongs or a slotted spoon and set aside.

7. When ready to serve, I like to crisp up the pork a little on a griddle or in a hot cast iron pan; it gives the carnitas an extra layer of deliciousness.

8. Serve with the homemade tortillas and some fresh lime, diced onion and cilantro -- or whatever your favorite toppings might be.

9. If you save the carnitas for later, let the pot of liquid cool. Scrape off the fat that solidifies on top save for later; keep the juice on the bottom to reheat.

"A celebrated foodie holiday, Cinco de Mayo commemorates the surprise defeat of Napoleon III in Mexico in 1862," Chef Greg said. "It's no surprise that lard remains a staple of traditional Mexican cooking across the nation. Consumers know what they like – flavor, rich and authentic, a sign that dishes are made with integrity and respect for culinary traditions."

Watch the full recipe here ( https://video214.com/play/IZF48oJkrrBHMQ76BnqceQ/s/dark )

