Vice President meets ruler of Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah

VIETNAM, May 6 - DUBAI — Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân met with ruler of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi as part of her trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday.

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi congratulated Việt Nam on its development achievements, and expressed his hope for stronger cooperation between the Emirate and Việt Nam.

The host said he would assign agencies of Ras Al Khaimah to step up cooperation with Việt Nam in all fields, pledging to facilitate the operations of Vietnamese investors, especially in the Emirate’s special economic zones.

Xuân said Việt Nam and the UAE boast potential to strengthen their collaboration in the time ahead.

The two sides agreed to consider establishing cooperative ties between Ras Al Khaimah and Vietnamese localities, coordinate in organising cultural activities and people-to-people exchanges, step up tourism promotion, share experience in preserving historical relic sites, and cooperate in education.

The Vice President suggested relevant agencies of the two sides continue completing important legal frameworks and mechanisms such as the comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA), and soon establish a Vietnam-UAE business council to enhance links between Vietnamese enterprises and those of the UEA and Ras Al Khaimah in particular.

On Thursday, Xuân had a meeting with the UAE’s Minister of Economy Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, who spoke highly of the Vietnamese Vice President’s speech at the Global Summit of Women 2023, which took place in Dubai earlier the same day.

The UAE always kept a close watch on developments of the Vietnamese economy, the minister said, informing that the UAE would soon send a delegation to Việt Nam to seek cooperation opportunities in the Southeast Asian nation.

He also urged the two sides to push ahead with negotiations of the CEPA to create breakthroughs for their economic cooperation.

Xuân affirmed that Việt Nam stood ready to create favourable conditions for foreign firms, including those from the UAE, to seek investment opportunities in the country.

She suggested the two sides soon organise the fifth meeting of the Việt Nam-UAE Inter-Governmental Committee.

During her stay in the UAE, Xuân also met with the President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, one of the largest economic development arms in Dubai, and CEO of Elite Agro – the UEA’s leading company in agriculture. — VNS