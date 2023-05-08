Submit Release
InstaScribe - The AI-Powered App That Lets Users Create Personalized Captions for Social Media Photos

InstaScribe App Preview

The AI-powered app revolutionizes social media captions by creating compelling and personalized copy based on the uploaded photo.

We believe that even though "a picture is worth a thousand words," a good copy can inspire and tell the complete story – Writing a killer caption should be accessible to everyone.”
— Carla Costea
CLUJ-NAPOCA, ROMANIA, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- InstaScribe enhances the pictures used for social media with compelling, personalized captions by analyzing the content of the photos and applying different writing styles, from "Inspirational" to "Comical" and "Nostalgic," to name just a few.

InstaScribe is available on the AppStore – a new AI app to help people create engaging captions for their social media pictures.

"InstaScribe brings more creative power to everyone using social media for personal or professional purposes. We believe that even though "a picture is worth a thousand words," a good copy can inspire and tell the complete story – Writing a killer caption should be accessible to everyone," said Carla Costea – Lead Product Manager for InstaScribe.

Personalized captions with one "tap."

InstaScribe lets users choose from 31 writing styles, from casual ones like "Nostalgic" and "Dreamy" to professional ones like "Influencer," "Marketer," or "Business Event." Furthermore, users can create their own unique style by setting the tone of voice, text style, and level of emotion.

Granular Control of the final result

Users can get the most out of the final caption by adding context for the uploaded picture or their surroundings and deciding whether to include hashtags and emojis. They can also choose the caption length (short, medium, long) and the point of view (First-Person or Third-Person).

InstaScribe currently supports 12 languages: English, Spanish, Chinese, French, German, Japanese, Dutch, Portuguese, Italian, Korean, Russian, and Romanian.

Availability

InstaScribe is available on the AppStore with a three days free trial and a subscription cost of $2.99/Month or 0.99/Week with unlimited generated captions.
Please visit instascribe.app for more information.

If you would like further information on InstaScribe, or you would like to schedule an interview, don't hesitate to get in touch with us at hello@instascribe.app

Carla Costea
InstaScribe
+40 745 981 042
hello@instascribe.app
