Laser projectors illuminate Incheon Metropolitan City Museum in South Korea

Christie GS Series laser projectors light up new immersive experience spaces at Incheon Metropolitan City Museum

INCHEON, South Korea, May 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Christie® is pleased to announce that Incheon Metropolitan City Museum, the first public museum in South Korea, has chosen its GS Series 1DLP® laser projectors to deliver lifelike visuals in two newly established immersive experience spaces within the facility.

Created under the theme of "Incheon Running Through Time", it comprises several immersive media art and immersive experience contents that seek to highlight the history, culture, economic and social development of Incheon and its historic Jemulpo district. A total of 11 Christie DWU630-GS laser projectors have been deployed in the main immersive experience hall and an innovative Jemulpo Photo Studio. The projectors were supplied by Christie's trusted partner, SNC Alliance, while the projector installation and commissioning were completed by local systems integrator, Mega Link.

"The immersive experience hall and Jemulpo Photo Studio are the latest initiatives by Incheon Metropolitan City Museum to inject exciting and interactive contents using state-of-the-art projection technology to showcase the rich history, culture and economic growth of Incheon to both local residents and foreigners alike," said Chul-Ho Park, CEO of Mega Link. "The Christie GS Series is well-suited for this project due to its small footprint, low-weight, quiet operation and long-life laser illumination that ensures reliable, virtually maintenance-free operation. Guests will be impressed with the image quality and color reproduction that the GS delivers in these new exhibition spaces."

Visitors can admire amazingly detailed images displayed on a three-sided wall in the immersive experience hall by 10 Christie DWU630-GS laser projectors fitted discreetly overhead. Contents include "Jemulpo opens the gateway to modernity" that nostalgically captures the rapid development and progress of the Jemulpo district. Founded in 1883 upon the opening of Jemulpo Port, the district is home to several historical and cultural heritage monuments, which laid the foundation for further expansion and development of Incheon.

Another highlight is a visual presentation titled "Incheon, where the land meets the sky and sea", where visitors are transported to a world of visual splendor as they witness the city's transformation into a world-class air, sea and land transport hub in stunning detail. The projections feature a breathtaking display of Incheon's iconic landmarks, as well as the Incheon International Airport and the Port of Incheon.

Jemulpo Photo Studio, another newly created space within the museum, is powered by a Christie DWU630-GS laser projector to showcase an interactive media art experience through photo-taking and an interactive edutainment experience known as "Incheon's Independence Movement: Listening to Kim Gu and Hong Jin" that can detect and respond to visitors' movements.

Paul Lee, sales manager for Korea, Enterprise, Christie, commented, "We are delighted that the Incheon Metropolitan City Museum has selected our professional-grade GS Series laser projectors to provide an exceptional visual experience in their new immersive exhibition spaces to better engage visitors of all age groups. Christie's advanced projection systems such as the GS Series are designed for high-usage environments such as museums, enabling these venues to reinvent themselves and inspire visitors in extraordinary ways."

Featuring laser illumination, the Christie GS Series eliminates the need for lamp and filter replacements, providing 20,000 hours of low-cost operation. Available in various brightness options up to 14,250 lumens, the GS Series produces an incredible 4,000,000:1 full on/off contrast ratio with Christie RealBlack™ technology that makes visuals pop off the screen.

Built for reliable, 24/7 operation applications, this projector series is ideal for venues such as museums, education spaces and corporate environments. Certain models come with onboard Christie Twist™ warping and blending software, Christie Intelligent Camera compatibility, and Christie Mystique™ automated camera-based alignment tools, making setup, alignment, recalibration and maintenance of multi-projector systems quick and easy.

About Incheon Metropolitan City Museum

With a 60-year history, Incheon Metropolitan City Museum has served as a cultural space for Incheon citizens and was reopened in July 2006 with even more spacious exhibition halls and facilities. The museum provides exhibitions, musical performances and other cultural and social events for the public. Close to Incheon Palmido Island, the museum allows visitors to learn the history of Incheon as well as enjoy the breathtaking ocean view. The museum's exhibition halls outline the history of Incheon through different periods, including the opening of the port and after liberation. Visit http://www.incheon.go.kr/museum.

About Christie®

Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc. is a global visual and audio technologies company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Ushio Inc., Japan (JP: 6925). Christie revolutionized the movie industry with the launch of digital cinema projection, and since 1929 has embraced innovation and broken many technology barriers. Our technology, paired with the support of professional services to design, deploy and maintain installations, inspires exceptional experiences. Christie solutions are used around the world, from the largest mega-events to the smallest boardrooms, and include advanced RGB pure laser projection, SDVoE technology, content management, image processing, LED displays, and Christie CounterAct™ far-UVC disinfection solution with patented Care222® technology. Visit http://www.christiedigital.com.

