PM GRACED THE COMMEMORATIVE SERVICE IN HONOURING THE CORONATION OF KING CHARLES III

PM arriving at St. Barnabas Cathedral

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has attended the commemorative service to honour the coronation of King Charles III at the St. Barnabas Cathedral today.

The commemorative service involved two parts, first, the service proper and second, the cutting of the cake to mark the coronation of the King.

Also in attendance was the deputy Prime Minister Manasseh Maelanga and few other ministers’ of the crown.

In London where the coronation would take place, the National government is represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, honourable Jeremiah Manele along with the Governor General, His Excellency Sir David Vunagi.

King Charles III has visited the country in 2019 where he made a speech at Lawson Tama in pidgin much to the surprise and jubilation of the crowd then.

The coronation of King Charles III is the first in 70 years, and the occasion will be viewed by millions around the world.

End///.