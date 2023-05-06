Flash News: OKX to Enable Margin Trading and Savings for SUI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of May 6, 2023.



OKX to Enable Margin Trading and Savings for SUI

Following the launch of its SUI/USDT perpetual swap on May 5, OKX is proud to announce that it will soon offer margin trading and saving for SUI, the native token of the Sui blockchain.

Sui is a Layer 1 blockchain that is permissionless and designed from the ground up to enable creators and developers to build experiences that cater to the next billion users in Web3. Its native token, SUI, is used to pay for gas.

Users can stake their SUI tokens with validators in a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (PoS) model within an epoch. The voting power of validators within this epoch is a function of the amount of SUI in their staking pool, which includes both validator and user SUI tokens. In any epoch, the set of validators is Byzantine fault tolerant.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a world-leading technology company building the future of Web3. Known as the fastest and most reliable crypto trading platform for investors and professional traders everywhere, OKX's crypto exchange is the second largest globally by trading volume.

OKX's leading self-custody solutions include the Web3-compatible OKX Wallet, which allows users greater control of their assets while expanding access to DEXs, NFT marketplaces, DeFi, GameFi and thousands of dApps.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com