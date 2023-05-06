RAM Technologies, Inc., Leading BPaaS Provider for Government Sponsored Healthcare, Ranked by Philadelphia Business Journal as Top Technology Employer

Philadelphia Business Journal names RAM Technologies, Inc. to list of Top Tech Employers.

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., May 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RAM Technologies, Inc. (RAM), the leading technology enabled services provider to Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid health plans, today announced they have been named to the Philadelphia Business Journal's list of leading businesses in the region – Top Technology Employers. This is the 15th consecutive year RAM has received this honor in recognition of their continued growth and outstanding service to the government sponsored health plan market.

Ranked by the volume of employees in the Greater Philadelphia region, this Pennsylvania-based organization continued their exponential growth, adding highly experienced staff to RAM's already impressive BPaaS division to accommodate the addition of eight (8) new clients onboarded since April of 2021, and RAM continues their aggressive recruiting to meet increasing demand for outsourcing and digital transformation in the government sponsored health plan workplace.

"This selection reaffirms our position in the market and our commitment to delivering quality services and outcomes for our government sponsored healthcare clients. Being recognized by the Philadelphia Business Journal is an accolade we do not take lightly," stated Christopher P. Minton, Executive Vice President of RAM Technologies, Inc. "We are proud of our growth and the consistency we have established, and look forward to continuing to deliver tangible value to health plans operating in the Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid markets."

Mr. Minton added, "The value RAM delivers to our clients is derived from highly experienced industry leaders and operators who have built a highly automated and innovative shared service model. We leverage our own end-to-end technology platform (HEALTHsuite Advantage™) to meet the business and regulatory requirements for our clients. Owning and operating on our own platform is a tremendous differentiator and keeps RAM well positioned to quickly address new and evolving regulatory changes that are so common in our space."

The Philadelphia Business Journal's list of Top Technology Employers represents the most influential software developers, system integrators and computer consultants throughout the region.

RAM's solutions, HEALTHsuite Advantage enterprise core and eHealthsuite™ web portals, coupled with the services offering from RAM Health Services (RAM's onshore internal BPaaS division), represent the next evolution in healthcare administration. HEALTHsuite Advantage deploys in a pre-configured state ready to administer 'Original' Medicare. This innovative approach slashes implementation durations, eliminates risk and greatly reduces costs. HEALTHsuite Advantage's robust features and functions include all of the essential core system capabilities, including complete bi-directional integration with CMS – a must for Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid organizations.

