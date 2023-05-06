Garden for Wildlife Announces New One-for-One Native Plant Donation Program to Further Conservation Efforts

Program to Donate Native Plants to Help Create Public Habitat Gardens

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Garden for Wildlife, Inc., a leading conservation organization and native plant purveyor, has announced the launch of a new one-for-one program. As part of this program, for every purchase of a native plant from GardenforWildlife.com, another plant will be reserved to help create public habitat gardens in marginalized communities.

Launched January 1, 2023, this one-for-one initiative helps Garden for Wildlife enable conservation of twice as many native plants and double the amount of wildlife habitat restored. Through this program, individuals are able to make a significant impact on the environment twice, once by planting the native plants in their own yard, and again through the matched donation that creates these new wildlife habitats.

"Our new Garden for Wildlife program is a crucial step toward achieving our vision of a world in which wildlife and people can thrive together," says Shubber Ali, CEO of Garden for Wildlife. "By empowering individuals to make a meaningful impact through each purchase by planting it forward, we can continue our efforts to protect and preserve wildlife habitats and support community-led conservation."

When a native plant is sold on GardenforWildlife.com, another native plant is reserved by Garden for Wildlife to support a future native plant garden. Once a match exists between the donation inventory and the plant requirements of a community-led conservation effort, the native plants requested will be donated to the recipient for the purpose of establishing a habitat garden. Garden for Wildlife, Inc., will donate the native plants to communities working to establish their own green spaces and habitat gardens.

"Our native plant donations will help communities that are working to establish green spaces and community gardens. We are proud to help support these locally led efforts," Ali said. "By supporting both individual- and community-level actions, programs like this can support community organizations and grassroots efforts to create a more just and sustainable future for all."

If your community has a need for a donated wildlife garden, please complete this form.

Garden for Wildlife, Inc. is dedicated to promoting the health and well-being of wildlife and their habitats through education, advocacy, and plant supply. In 2022 alone, plants purchased on GardenforWildlife.com helped create 459,277 square feet of wildlife habitat by planting a diverse range of over 126,303 native plants.

The Garden for Wildlife Native Plant Collections now enable anyone to support local wildlife and directly address climate change twice, once in their own yard and again in a community of need. Learn more about the one-for-one program here.

Since 1973, National Wildlife Federation's Garden for Wildlife™ program and partnerships have educated and empowered millions of people to plant with the purpose of saving wildlife where they live, work, and worship. In 2021, Garden for Wildlife, in partnership with a network of native plant experts and growers, introduced curated collections of native plants that support the highest numbers of butterflies, native bees, and birds. These native plants are grown without harmful chemicals like neonicotinoids by growers around the country and shipped directly to consumers with instructions for building and maintaining a wildlife habitat. Americans of all backgrounds have already provided wildlife with food, water, cover, and places to raise young by creating over 284,000 Certified Wildlife Habitats.

