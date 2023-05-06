Submit Release
Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Saturday, May 6, 2023

OTTAWA, ON, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

London, United Kingdom

Private meetings

5:30 a.m.

The Prime Minister will arrive in London, United Kingdom.



Note for media:



11:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau will attend the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.



Note for media:

  • Host broadcaster and photographers only


1:15 p.m.

The Prime Minister and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau will attend a reception given by the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, James Cleverly.



Closed to media


4:45 p.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Chris Hipkins.



Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting


6:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak.



Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting


Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Saturday, May 6, 2023

