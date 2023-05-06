Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Saturday, May 6, 2023
Note: All times local
London, United Kingdom
Private meetings
5:30 a.m.
The Prime Minister will arrive in London, United Kingdom.
Note for media:
11:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau will attend the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.
Note for media:
1:15 p.m.
The Prime Minister and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau will attend a reception given by the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, James Cleverly.
Closed to media
4:45 p.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Chris Hipkins.
Note for media:
6:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak.
Note for media:
