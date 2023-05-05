Governor Abbott Appoints Five To Trinity River Authority Board Of Directors

TEXAS, May 5 - May 5, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Greg Wassberg and reappointed John Jenkins, Robert McFarlane, M.D., Will Rodgers, and Frank Steed, Jr. to the Trinity River Authority Board of Directors for terms set to expire on March 15, 2027. The Authority oversees development and conservation of surface water resources of the Trinity River Basin.

Greg Wassberg of Grapeland is senior director of Topcon Healthcare. He is a member of the Pinewoods Fine Arts Association Board of Directors, Masonic Lothrop Lodge #21, Crockett Texas Elks Lodge #1729, and First United Methodist Church of Crockett. Additionally, he serves as the assistant chief of the Tejas Shores Homeowners Council. Wassberg received a Bachelor of Science in Management from the University of Houston.

John Jenkins of Hankamer is owner and operator of a rice farming business and cattle ranch. He is a board member of the Texas Rice Council and the American Plant Food Corporation and a member of the Texas Gatorfest Committee. He is chairman of the Anahuac National Bank Board of Directors and a former board member of the Anahuac Independent School District Education Foundation. Jenkins received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Southwest Texas State University.

Robert McFarlane, M.D. of Palestine is a cardiologist with Baylor Scott & White Cardiovascular Institute. He was the owner and sole proprietor of The BigWoods on the Trinity from 1995-2015. He founded the Trinity Waters Foundation and served as its president for five years. McFarlane received a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry from Harvard College and a Doctor of Medicine from Harvard Medical School and is board certified in internal medicine and cardiology.

Will Rodgers of Fort Worth is president of Pegasus Resources LLC and EnCap Minerals LLC and vice president of Collins & Young, LLC. He is a board member of the Fort Worth Nature Center and Edwards Family Charitable Giving and a member of Fort Worth Wildcatters and Exchange Club of Fort Worth. Rodgers received a bachelor’s degree from Texas Christian University.

Frank Steed, Jr. of Kerens was formerly the chief executive officer of The Steed Consultancy and is now retired after more than 50 years in the restaurant industry. He is former president and commissioner of the Navarro County Emergency Services District #1 and a board member and past chairman of the Corsicana-Navarro County Chamber of Commerce. Previously, he served as a member of the Board of Governors of the University of North Texas School of Hospitality and the Women’s Food Service Forum. Steed received an honorable discharge from the Mississippi Army National Guard.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Texas Senate.