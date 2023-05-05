Governor Abbott Celebrates Courage Of New Graduates At DPS Ceremony

TEXAS, May 5 - May 5, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated new law enforcement graduates who answered the call to serve and protect their fellow Texans at the Texas Department of Public Safety's (DPS) Recruit Class C-2022 Graduation Ceremony in Austin. During his keynote address, the Governor congratulated the 60 graduate troopers on completing the rigorous 29-week training program and highlighted DPS' critical role in protecting Texans across the state.

"Whatever the danger, DPS troopers are the go-to team to protect our state," said Governor Abbott. "At this moment in time, you play a more pivotal role than ever before—and your job has never been more demanding or more essential. As you take your oath today as DPS troopers, you have answered a higher calling to serve our state and all who call it home. Whatever the challenge, you are now a part of the DPS legacy—a legacy built by heroes. Congratulations on this tremendous achievement, and thank you for your service to Texas."

DPS Class C-2022 graduates included 26 military veterans, 10 women, 19 with prior law enforcement experience, and 25 who speak more than one language. Class C-2022 graduates will report to their individual duty stations on May 28, 2023.

The Governor was joined at the graduation by DPS Director Steve McCraw, Texas Public Safety Commissioner Steve Stodghill, DPS Major Derek Prestridge, Chief Walt Goodson, Captain Shannon Hamby, Chief Orlando Alanis, and other state officials.