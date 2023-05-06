Submit Release
Hawaii Department of Transportation to hold informational meeting in Hanalei on Kauai

HANALEI – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) invites community members to an informational town hall at Hanalei Elementary School Cafeteria on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

There will be three different presentations on the following.

  • Resurfacing project from Princeville to Waikoko including pedestrian improvements through Hanalei town
  • Hanalei Bridge improvements
  • Pavement removal on Malolo Road at St. Williams Church to improve safety

HDOT officials will be on hand to answer any questions the public may have about these projects, or any other work being done on Kauai.

###

 

