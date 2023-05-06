The Jesse Daniels Story Attracts Over $1 Trillion in Net Worth, Making Daniels a Star and Billionaire

Jesse Daniels

The Jesse Daniels Story, a short documentary, has attracted over 1 trillion in net worth, making its creator, Jesse Daniels, a star and billionaire.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Jesse Daniels Story, a short documentary, has attracted over 1 trillion in net worth, making its creator, Jesse Daniels, a star and billionaire.The story of Jesse Daniels is now the subject of a short documentary, which follows his journey from the Polo Grounds Towers to the NBA. The documentary highlights the struggles and successes of Daniels, who has become a role model for young athletes everywhere.Since its release, The Jesse Daniels Story has been viewed by millions of people around the world and has won numerous awards, including Best Inspirational Video at the Vegas Movie Awards.The success of the film has led to multi-billion dollar investment meetings in real estate and other ventures. This has made the value of the film worth billions and has made Jesse Daniels a star and billionaire.In 2018, he signed with Life Time at Sky in Manhattan New York and was able to interact with many NBA players and their business contacts, including Lebron James and Carmelo Anthony. This led to a spot on the Dr.Oz show alongside Daniel Puder, a Million Dollar Tough enough champ winner for the WWE.Keith Axelrod, Senior Managing Director of The United Group Companies said, “I’ve known Jesse for well over ten years. He was a classmate of my son in high school and played Varsity Basketball with him. Since graduating high school and college, I have watched Jesse achieve some pretty impressive things. His involvement with Dr. Oz was one; his involvement with major NBA Basketball stars through basketball programs at Sky was another. The making of a movie about Jesse and becoming a master influencer on social media and making connections with businesspeople at all levels has been fun to watch. He set up several key meetings for my company as well. In addition, Jesse introduced me to major players in the financial field like Morgan Stanley and others. I think Jesse could prove to be a valuable asset to any company.”In 2019, Daniels signed with Bervann Sport and co-hosted a gala at the Metropolitan Club in New York with $5 trillion Assets Under Management (AUM) in attendance. Val Nzhie, CEO of Bervann, said, “Big shout out our colleagues from the sport division and thank you to our friends at Morgan Stanley for referring Jesse to us. The sport wing of Bervann Capital partners with athletes and helps them manage their career, while exposing them to all Bervann Capital has to offer on the investment side - it’s a tremendous upside as Bervann Sports encourages its protégés to bet on their talents, but also build or invest in entrepreneurial ventures that give them an overall edge and separate them from just being athletes.”Jesse Daniels has had an incredible journey from 2020 to 2023. After moving on from Bervann Capital, he has utilized the knowledge gained from his prestigious circle to become an award-winning filmmaker, movie star, and retired Chief Executive Officer and Co-Owner of Dermacare Safety Products, LLC.Daniels has made a name for himself in the film industry, having won multiple awards for his work. His films have been featured in festivals around the world, and he has been recognized for his work by the New York Film Academy.In addition to his success as a filmmaker and movie star, Daniels has also acquired a vast number of resources along with an 18-month financial commitment from Creatives Rebuild New York, a $125M initiative for artists to power his business. This financial commitment has allowed Daniels to expand his business and reach new heights.Daniels' journey has been an inspiration to many, and his success is a testament to the power of hard work and dedication. He is a shining example of what can be achieved when you put your mind to it.The Jesse Daniels Story: https://vimeo.com/309883973 CEO, Bervann Capital: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/val-nzhie_jesse-daniels-bervann-activity-6581544109389959168-GYBl/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop Bervann GALA: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M0WguM8-Km4 Keith Axelrod, Senior Managing Director of The United Group Companies: https://www.ugoc.com/blog/ugoc-spotlight-united-group-celebrates-work-anniversaries-sept-2022 Keith Axelrod, Senior Managing Director of The United Group Companies: https://www.instagram.com/p/B1ZZ3IxAgQE/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D Dr. Mehmet Oz and Daniel Puder: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-fight-why-mma-champion-daniel-puder-is-taking-on/id1387919501?i=1000423298553 Dr. Mehmet Oz and Daniel Puder: https://www.instagram.com/p/Bo99Ak3H-Wq/ Life Time at Sky: https://www.instagram.com/p/BoeSPEmD6Ko/ Jesse Daniels (NBA Games) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sxhAXGcPFG8 The Harlem Times: https://theharlemtimes.com/online-news/basketball-and-bravery-from-harlems-polo-grounds

