Issues of the Turkmen-Russian strategic partnership discussed

05/05/2023

247

On May 4, 2023, a meeting was held between the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan V.Hajiyev and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation M.Galuzin.

During the meeting, the diplomats discussed topical issues of cooperation in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. Speaking about the strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation, the parties stated the systematic and regular nature of contacts at the highest and high levels, giving impetus to the further expansion of the partnership.

Particular emphasis was placed on the role of inter-parliamentary cooperation as a significant area of fruitful Turkmen-Russian partnership.

Interaction in the "Central Asia - Russia" format is singled out as a separate area of cooperation.

Noting the progressive development of trade and economic cooperation, the parties stated the effective activities of the Turkmen-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation. In the context of the development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation, the parties paid special attention to the organization of joint scientific, educational, cultural and sports events.

On the same day, within the framework of the visit of the delegation led by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation M. Galuzin, high-level Turkmen-Russian consultations on regional security issues were held. The Turkmen side at the consultations was headed by the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan V. Hajiyev.

During the meeting, the parties discussed topical issues of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation in the field of security, which is one of the important components of the joint activities of the two countries. In this context, it was noted about the fruitful interaction in matters of international information and regional security.

A constructive exchange of views on the situation in the region also took place.