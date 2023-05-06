bettermoo(d) to Raise $10,000,000 at $6.80 per Unit – Eying September Moodrink launch – and Promotes Former Coca-Cola Subsidiary CEO to Chairman, and bettermoo(d) Founder Nima Bahrami as Company's New CEO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / bettermoo(d) Food Corporation MOOO, MOOOF, 0I5AA3D8PP (the "Company" or "bettermoo(d) Food"), is pleased to announce that bettermoo(d) plans to innovate the dairy-alternative market in September with its initial product launch of its now trademarked Moodrink.

Eying its highly anticipated initial product launch of its first product innovation Moodrink, bettermoo(d) is pleased to announce it will seek to raise up to $10,000,000 at $6.80 a share by way of non-brokered private placement (the "Financing"). The Financing will consist of up to 1,470,588 units, each of which will consist of one (1) common share (each, a "Share") and one (1) common share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $9.80 per Share for a period of 24 months. The Company may pay finders' fees to eligible third-parties which have assisted in introducing subscribers to the Financing. All securities issued in connection with the Financing will be subject to a statutory hold period for four-months-and-one-day following issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company plans to use the majority of the funds towards an advertising campaign promoting the Moodrink to the crowd. The internationally featured Company has developed several innovations based on its claim "What a Cow Eats And a Human Needs".

"With more than 20,000 local retail sample orders and its unique branding and concept, the Company is very confident it will become a new leader in the dairy-alternative sector. The launch on the West Coast of Canada in September, focusing on our founder's home country, is seen as a potential proof-of-concept for the global market which offers a huge opportunity", states Steve Pear, Former Coca-Cola-Executive and new Chairman of the Company. Co-Founder Nima Bahrami who already was featured in Canada's food & beverage magazine Food In Canada is now taking over the role as the new CEO of the Company as Steve Pear becomes the new Chairman of bettermoo(d).

The bettermoo(d) product line will be the first of its kind that will include alpine cow's natural food habits without involving any cows and emulating the original taste of cow milk using only high-quality ingredients. The Company has raised more than $7 million since its inception during the pandemic when it also brought on international Canadian music legend Bryan Adams as a founding member while developing new innovations in the dairy replacement industry such as Moodrink, Moogurt and b(u)etter.

"bettermoo(d)'s awesome team is looking forward to finally launching its highly anticipated Moodrink which got tremendous feedback when we first unveiled our formula at one of Canada's leading plant-food-exhibitions. We, as a Company, are not only committed to creating significant shareholder value but also better products for a better you. I can't wait to enter this upcoming and very exciting phase of building our Company towards becoming a leading market player in the industry", states Nima Bahrami, CEO & Co-Founder of bettermoo(d).

