Global Clinical Trials Market to 2031: Increasing Number of Clinical Trials and Increase in Demand for Novel Therapies Drives Growth
DUBLIN, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clinical Trials Market 2022-2031 by Product Category, Phase, Design, Service Type, Indication, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global clinical trials market will reach $79,977.1 million by 2031, growing by 7.0% annually over 2022-2031.
The market is driven by the increasing number of clinical trials and increase in demand for novel therapies, rising prevalence on chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, the outbreak of tropical and infectious diseases such as COVID-19, and the increase in government initiatives and R&D investments.
Companies Mentioned
- Accell Clinical Research LLC
- Charles River Laboratories
- ClinDatrix Inc
- Clinipace
- Eli Lilly and Company
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- ICON PLC
- IQVIA Holdings, Inc.
- Laboratory Corporation of America (Covance Inc.)
- Novo Nordisk AS
- PAREXEL International Corporation
- Pfizer Inc.
- Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC
- Phlexglobal
- PRA Health Sciences
- Sanofi SA
- SGS SA (SGS Life Sciences)
- Syneos Health Inc.
- Wuxi AppTec Inc.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global clinical trials market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Category, Phase, Design, Service Type, Indication, End User, and Region.
Based on Product Category, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2031 included in each section.
- Trials of Drugs
- Small Molecule Drugs
- Vaccines
- Cell & Gene Therapy
- Other Drugs
- Trials of Devices
- Trials of Procedures
Based on Phase, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2031 included in each section.
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Phase IV
By Design, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2031 included in each section.
- Interventional Studies
- Randomized Control Trial
- Adaptive Clinical Trial
- Non-randomized Control Trial
- Observational Studies
- Cohort Study
- Case Control Study
- Cross Sectional Study
- Ecological Study
- Expanded Access Trials
By Service Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2031 included in each section.
- Protocol Designing
- Site Identification
- Patient Recruitment
- Laboratory Services
- Bioanalytical Testing Services
- Clinical Trial Data Management Services
- Clinical Trial Supply & Logistic Services
- Decentralized Clinical Trial Services
- Medical Device Testing Services
- Other Clinical Trial Services
By Indication, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2031 included in each section.
- Oncology
- Infectious Diseases
- Cardiology
- Obesity
- Diabetes
- Neurology
- Immunology
- Pain Management
- Other Indications
By End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2031 included in each section.
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies
- Clinical Research Organizations
- Clinical Testing Laboratories
- Other End Users
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
- MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/87gz6l
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpgView original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-clinical-trials-market-to-2031-increasing-number-of-clinical-trials-and-increase-in-demand-for-novel-therapies-drives-growth-301817155.html
SOURCE Research and Markets