VIVA Virtual Solutions Welcomes Nick Abrego as its Director of Client Relations

HOUSTON, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VIVA Virtual Solutions, LLC (VIVA), a leading provider of business process outsourcing by offering Virtual Assistants and Virtual Receptionists to the insurance, real estate, and mortgage industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nick Abrego as its Director of Client Relations.

Nick will oversee the company's client relations efforts and ensure that VIVA's commitment to delivering exceptional customer service remains at the forefront of its operations. Nick brings 20+ years of experience in customer service and relationship management to his new role, making him an ideal candidate for the Director of Client Relations position.

Before joining VIVA, Nick worked in various industries, including insurance, tech, and the mortgage industry, where he gained a wealth of knowledge about building and maintaining strong client relationships.

"I am excited to join the VIVA team and lead our client relations efforts," said Nick Abrego. "I believe exceptional customer service is the cornerstone of any successful business. I look forward to working with our dedicated team to ensure that we continue to put our clients first."

VIVA Founder & CEO Rob Lopez expressed confidence in Nick's ability to drive VIVA's client relations efforts forward. "We are thrilled to welcome Nick Abrego to our team. Nick and I have worked together several times in the past 25 years. When I started looking to fill this position, I hoped to find someone of Nick's caliber, and when I approached him with the opportunity, I instantly knew he was the right man for the job. Nick brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in client relations and business development."

About VIVA Virtual Solutions

VIVA Virtual Solutions provides customized and bi-lingual support solutions, with over 300 highly skilled virtual assistants based in Central America, to businesses of all sizes. Established in 2020 by insurance distribution expert Rob Lopez, VIVA was founded to help small businesses grow and scale by helping them outsource the tedious ‒Low to No Revenue– tasks that knock all business owners out of their Productivity Zone each day.

For more information, contact: Name: Rob Lopez, CEO | Company: VIVA Virtual Solutions, LLC

Phone: (832) 990-8482 | Email: hello@vivavs.com | Website: https://www.vivavs.com/

Pull Quote

Media Contact

Rob R. Lopez, VIVA Virtual Solutions LLC, 1 832-990-8482, hello@vivavs.com, https://www.vivavs.com

SOURCE VIVA Virtual Solutions LLC