Global Medical Lasers Market Report 2023: Growth of Medical Tourism Fuels the Sector
DUBLIN, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Lasers Market 2022-2032 by Device Type, Power, Specialty, Application, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global medical lasers market will reach $16,239.7 million by 2032, growing by 13.2% annually over 2022-2032.
The market is driven by the increasing number of cosmetic procedures, the rising preference for minimally invasive procedures, a growing prevalence of eye disorders, the growth of medical tourism, and the growing disposable income.
Companies Mentioned
- Alcon Laboratories Inc.
- AngioDynamics Corp.
- Bausch & Lomb Holdings
- Biolase Inc.
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Candela Medical
- CryoLife, Inc.
- Cutera Inc.
- El.En. S.P.A.
- Fotona
- Hologic
- IRIDEX Corporation
- Koninklijke Philips N.V
- Photomedex Inc.
- Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global medical lasers market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Device Type, Power, Specialty, Application, End User, and Region.
Based on Device Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- Solid State Laser Devices
- Holmium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser (Ho:Yag) Systems
- Erbium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser (Er:Yag) Systems
- Neodymium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser (Nd:Yag) Systems
- Potassium Titanyl Phosphate Laser Systems
- Alexandrite Laser Systems
- Ruby Laser Systems
- Gas Laser Devices
- CO2 Laser Systems
- Argon Laser Systems
- Krypton Laser Systems
- Metal Vapor (Copper and Gold) Laser Systems
- Helium-Neon (He-Ne) Laser Systems
- Excimer Laser Systems
- Diode Laser Devices
- Dye Laser Devices
Based on Power, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
By Specialty, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- Dermatology
- Ophthalmology
- Dentistry
- Gynecology
- Urology
- Cardiology
- Other Specialties
By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- Cosmetic Application
- Diagnostic Application
- Surgical Application
- Therapeutic Application
- Other Applications
By End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
- Hospitals
- Specialty Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
- Other End Users
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
- South America (Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Rest of South America)
- MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ty3yeu
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpgView original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-medical-lasers-market-report-2023-growth-of-medical-tourism-fuels-the-sector-301817163.html
SOURCE Research and Markets