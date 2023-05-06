Submit Release
ICAHN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Icahn Enterprises L.P. on Behalf of Icahn Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Icahn Enterprises L.P. ("Icahn" or the "Company") IEP on behalf of Icahn stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Icahn has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 2, 2023, Hindenburg Research released a report outlining its concerns regarding Icahn Enterprises. The firm alleges that IEP units are inflated by up to 75% stating, "(1) IEP trades at a 218% premium to its last reported net asset value (NAV), vastly higher than all comparables (2) we've uncovered clear evidence of inflated valuation marks for IEP's less liquid and private assets (3) the company has suffered additional performance losses year to date following its last disclosure."

Following this news, Icahn's stock price dropped as much as 15.75% in intraday trading.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Icahn shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

