ICAHN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Icahn Enterprises L.P. on Behalf of Icahn Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Icahn Enterprises L.P. ("Icahn" or the "Company") IEP on behalf of Icahn stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Icahn has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 2, 2023, Hindenburg Research released a report outlining its concerns regarding Icahn Enterprises. The firm alleges that IEP units are inflated by up to 75% stating, "(1) IEP trades at a 218% premium to its last reported net asset value (NAV), vastly higher than all comparables (2) we've uncovered clear evidence of inflated valuation marks for IEP's less liquid and private assets (3) the company has suffered additional performance losses year to date following its last disclosure."

Following this news, Icahn's stock price dropped as much as 15.75% in intraday trading.

