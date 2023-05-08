The Future of Commercial Real Estate is Small - Micro Real Estate for EV Chargers, Vending Machines, and Much More
More Value can be Extracted from CRE with Revenue Generating Machines on Micro-PropertiesWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leptonic, Inc., a start-up in the real estate technology domain, has launched a new website (www.microrealestate.leptonic.io) dedicated to micro-real estate. Micro-real estate refers to a very small property on which a small piece of equipment can be placed to generate semi-passive income or even truly passive income after a bit of set-up work.
Micro-real estate includes a variety of equipment such as electric vehicle (EV) chargers, vending machines, 5G nodes, parking spots, shipping container farms, and digital out-of-home advertisements, and Leptonic is set on becoming the Zillow of EV chargers and other micro-properties. The intent is not for people to live on a micro-property, but rather for them to be located in high foot traffic areas where customers can interact with the equipment or where there is a high demand for a spot or automated service.
Leptonic, Inc. believes that micro-real estate is necessary for smart urban and suburban centers of the future as there will be a lot more machines, electric vehicles, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in humanity's future, and stationary machines are going to need micro-properties to operate on, and moving machines/vehicles are going to need spaces to park. Listings are available for micro-properties and hardware/machines, as well as wanted ads for both.
Benefits of micro-real estate include generating semi-passive income for owners and operators of machines and hardware, the almost truly passive income for commercial real estate (CRE) owners and managers, and the ability for real estate agents to become Micro Real Estate agents and assist with a lot of small transactions that can be bundled together.
Since the machines and hardware on micro-properties provide amenities to the CRE tenants, CRE managers can drive more business to their properties by promoting these new amenities. So, take a dive into the deep sea of micro-real estate, and see the opportunities for growth that exist in this exciting and innovative industry.
Leptonic, Inc.
Mike Fechtmann
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter