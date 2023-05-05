Submit Release
News Search

There were 756 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,780 in the last 365 days.

Revilla supports President Marcos' move to create water resource management office to address looming water crisis

PHILIPPINES, May 5 - Press Release
May 5, 2023

REVILLA SUPPORTS PRESIDENT MARCOS' MOVE TO CREATE WATER RESOURCE MANAGEMENT OFFICE TO ADDRESS LOOMING WATER CRISIS

SENATOR Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. on Thursday (May 4) expressed support for President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s issuance of Executive Order No. 22, s. 2023 which created the new Water Resource Management Office in the Department of Environment and Natural Resources amid the looming water crisis due to the El Niño phenomenon.

Revilla commended the swift and responsive action taken by the President as his bill seeking to create the Water Regulatory Commission that would consolidate water-related agencies into one government body is still pending in the chamber.

The veteran lawmaker's Senate Bill No. 1428, otherwise known as "Water Regulatory Commission Act of 2022" aims to rationalize the economic and administrative regulation of water utilities through an independent, quasi-judicial body. Among its functions are to set the policy for water supply, sewerage and septage management; issue and licenses; set, review and approve rates; review and suspend contracts; initiate investigations on erring officials through its quasi-judicial nature; among others.

"Ang panukalang ito ay naglalayong isailalim ang mga iba't-ibang economic at administrative regulation ng mga water utilities sa iisang komisyon, upang maiwasan ang sapawan at maihatid ng maayos ang serbisyo", Revilla said.

According to a report of the National Water Resources Board, some 11 million Filipinos do not have access to clean water and are forced to use unsafe water coming from deep wells, springs, rivers, and lakes, including rainwater.

You just read:

Revilla supports President Marcos' move to create water resource management office to address looming water crisis

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more