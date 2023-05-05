PHILIPPINES, May 5 - Press Release

May 5, 2023 Tulfo seeks probe into LTO process of obtaining driver's license Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo is calling for a Senate investigation into what he considers as anti-poor process of obtaining driver's licenses in the Philippines to streamline and make the process accessible to the marginalized sector. Tulfo filed Senate Resolution (SR) No. 577 to also address the current issue of shortage of plastic cards for license issuance. "There have been issues with the process of obtaining driver's licenses particularly the requirement to a take a Theoretical Driving Course and Practical Driving Course with an LTO-accredited driving school, to undergo a costly medical exam and obtain a medical certificate from an LTO-accredited clinic," the Resolution read. "There is a need to ensure that the process of obtaining a driver's license is streamlined, affordable, cost-efficient, and impenetrable by fixers," it added. It can be recalled that Tulfo recently made an ocular visit at the Land Transportation Office (LTO) in Diliman Quezon City amid rampant corruption issues, which also prompted him to file SR No. 577 Currently, all new driver's license applicants are required to enroll in an LTO-accredit driving school that charges 5,000 pesos and above. All new and for renewal driver's license applicants are likewise required to pay P500 fee for vision test. He is also concerned about reports of a shortage of plastic cards for the printing of driver's license because of the rebidding that happened which has resulted in the printing of driver's license on paper. Tulfo underscored the need to investigate the incidents surrounding the bidding of said plastic cards as well as license plates to prevent the repeated problems of shortage of these crucial regulatory tools that secure our land traffic The Senator from Isabela and Davao also wants to investigate issues with the process of registering motor vehicles, particularly the requirement of Compulsory Third-Party Liability (CTPL) insurance which is a mandatory requirement for all motor vehicle owners in the Philippines. According to him, many motor vehicle owners already have comprehensive motor vehicle insurance providing a more comprehensive coverage that includes protection for the vehicle owner and other third-party individuals which render the CTPL requirement redundant, and that the payment of both the CTPL and comprehensive motor vehicle insurance can be burdensome for them. Tulfo, pinaiimbestigahan ang proseso ng LTO sa pag-i-isyu ng driver's license Naghain si Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo ng resolusyon sa Senado para imbestigahan ang anti-poor na proseso ng pagkuha ng driver's license sa Pilipinas para maging mas accessible ito sa mga mahihirap at mga limitado ang budget. Inihain din ni Tulfo ang Senate Resolution (SR) No. 577 para matugunan ang kasalukuyang isyu ng shortage ng mga plastic card para sa pagi-issue ng lisensya. "There have been issues with the process of obtaining driver's licenses particularly the requirement to a take a Theoretical Driving Course and Practical Driving Course with an LTO-accredited driving school, to undergo a costly medical exam and obtain a medical certificate from an LTO-accredited clinic," nakasaad sa resolusyon. "There is a need to ensure that the process of obtaining a driver's license is streamlined, affordable, cost-efficient, and impenetrable by fixers," dagdag dito. Maaalalang nagsagawa ng ocular inspection noong April 13 sa Land Transportation Office (LTO) si Tulfo matapos siyang makatanggap ng sunod-sunod na mga reklamo tungkol sa diumano'y korapsyon at katiwalian sa ahensya. Sa kasalukuyan, lahat ng bagong driver's license applicants ay kinakailangang mag-enroll sa LTO-accredit driving school sa halagang 5,000 pesos pataas. Lahat ng bago at for renewal ng driver's license applicants ay kinakailangang magbayad ng P500 fee para sa vision test. Nababahala din ang mambabatas sa mga ulat tungkol sa kakulangan ng mga plastic card para sa pag-imprenta ng driver's license dahil sa nangyaring rebidding kaya ang kasalukuyang driver's license ay naka-imprenta sa papel. Binigyang-diin ni Tulfo ang pangangailangang imbestigahan ang mga insidenteng nakapaligid sa bidding ng nasabing mga plastic card gayundin ang mga plaka para maiwasan na maulit ang nasabing problema. Nais ding imbestigahan ng Senador mula sa Isabela at Davao ang mga isyu sa proseso ng pagpaparehistro ng mga motor, partikular na ang requirement ng Compulsory Third-Party Liability (CTPL) insurance na mandatory requirement para sa lahat ng may-ari ng motor vehicle sa Pilipinas.