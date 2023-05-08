Judge Mablean MEFoundation-Host (HUF) Awards/Scholarship Brunch on June 18, 2023 - Honorary Co Chair Judge Greg Mathis

HUF Awards 2023

Judge Mablean's Foundation seeking applicants for scholarships and honoring Fathers- Fathers Day 2023 - Application Deadline May 23 HUF AWARDS

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Judge Mablean and Mablean Ephriam Foundation to Host 20th Year of Honoring Unsung Fathers (HUF) Awards and Scholarship Brunch on June 18, 2023 - Honorary Co Chair Judge Greg Mathis

The Mablean Ephriam Foundation is proud to announce the 20th year celebration of its annual HUF Awards and Scholarship Brunch, which will take place on Father's Day, June 18, 2023, at the Hilton Hotel in Long Beach, California. The HUF Awards is the Foundation's hallmark event and fundraiser, celebrating fathers and raising money for college scholarships to promote educational equity.

The event is a red carpet event for fathers. Fathers will be given awards in five (5) categories: Single Father (Solo Warrior), Married Father (Love Cares), Divorced Father (Fatherhood Forever), non-biological father (Village Dad), and role model elderly father (Living Legacy). These fathers are nominated from the community by wives, children, parents, colleagues, etc. Nominations for fathers in these categories are being accepted. Nomination applications are available on the website, hufawards.org. Applications are due by May 23, 2023.

In addition to the nominated fathers, the Founders Award and Board of Directors Award will be awarded to two outstanding fathers and community leaders selected by Judge Mablean and the MEF Board, respectively. We are overjoyed to announce Bernard Kinsey (Kinsey Collection of AA Art, philanthropist) as the 2023 Founders Award recipient and Derrick Waters (UPS and Coach USA) as the 2023 Board of Directors recipient.

Proceeds from ticket sales will be used to provide college scholarships for students from the inner city who have excelled in their academic pursuits but, without financial assistance, will be unable to continue their education to fulfill their dreams. Scholarships will be awarded to 2023 high school graduates. In addition, MEF will continue to provide scholarships to MEF past scholarship recipients from the classes of 2020, 2021, and 2022 to allow them to complete their college education. 2023 high school graduates may apply for a scholarship on our website hufawards.org. The deadline is May 23, 2023.

"We are excited to honor fathers and provide opportunities for students to attend college," said Judge Mablean. "The HUF Awards is a celebration of fatherhood and education, and we are proud to continue this tradition."

The HUF Awards event will include a red carpet ceremony, featuring celebrity presenters (Faith Evans, Renee Lawless, Wendell James) and performers. Michael Phillips, Grammy award-winning jazz saxophonist, will serve as the instrumental talent and musical director, and the incomparable Donnie McClurkin, Grammy-winning gospel artist, will provide the vocal entertainment.

Judge Mablean, who is the host of the nationally syndicated television show "Justice with Judge Mablean," is available for interviews. Members of the press and the public are invited to participate in the red carpet ceremony.

For more information about the HUF Awards event and scholarship applications, please visit www.HUFAwards.org or contact Publicist Sean Pennington at Flipside Entertainment Agency at 323-240-2328.

About the Mablean Ephriam Foundation

The Mablean Ephriam Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to its mission to build stronger families, educate minds, and financially empower the residents of underserved, underprivileged, impoverished inner-city communities in Los Angeles County, thereby creating better communities