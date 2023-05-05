Submit Release
Governor Pillen Temporarily Waives Regulations for Truckers Hauling Critically Needed Fuels

CONTACT: Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495 

John Gage, (531) 510-8529

John Gage, (531) 510-8529

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Jim Pillen issued Executive Order 23-09 to provide emergency relief in response to regional fuel shortages. The order temporarily allows drivers to work extended hours to haul gasoline or gasoline blends, diesel, fuel oil, ethanol, propane, and biodiesel.

 

The Governor’s order will help reduce delays at petroleum product terminals, facilitating timely delivery of fuels to consumers. It is effective immediately and will remain in effect through June 4, 2023 at 11:59 pm.

 

