Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4200 Block of 4th Street, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, April 30, 2023, in the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 11:09 pm, Seventh District members responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located a juvenile male shooting victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

 

The suspect’s vehicle was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

