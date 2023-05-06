Governor Newsom Announces Statewide CHP Enforcement Operation Targeting $150 Million Stolen Merchandise Crime Ring

SAN DIEGO – Today Governor Newsom announced the California Highway Patrol’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force (ORCTF) — expanded by the Governor in 2022 — along with CHP investigators assigned to the Cargo Theft Interdiction Program conducted a statewide enforcement operation targeting a criminal operation believed to be responsible for over $150 million in stolen merchandise. CHP’s operation led to the arrest of 40 suspects, the recovery of over $50 million in stolen merchandise, the recovery of 20 stolen cargo trailers, and the seizure of several vehicles, multiple firearms, including ghost guns, over $550,000, and 13 gold bars.

WHAT GOVERNOR NEWSOM SAID: “This large-scale enforcement operation is part of CHP’s everyday work to keep our residents, communities, and businesses safe. I’m grateful for all the men and women who helped shut down this criminal operation and get dangerous firearms and stolen merchandise off our streets.”

WHAT CHP COMMISSIONER SEAN DURYEE SAID: “This team has worked tirelessly to unravel this complex case. I continue to be impressed by the dedication and commitment put forth daily by our officers and investigators. Their efforts help make California a safer place to live and work.”