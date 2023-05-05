The Howley Law Firm P.C.: The Trusted Whistleblower Attorney in New York for SEC Whistleblowing Cases

A New York-based whistleblower attorney, The Howley Law Firm P.C., represents whistleblowers in legal battles against their employers for misconduct or illegal activity. The firm has recently expanded its representation to encompass New York's expanded whistleblower laws and stands by its clients with experience, commitment, and compassion.

The Howley Law Firm P.C. is a whistleblower attorney in New York with 20 years of experience representing whistleblowers in their legal battles against their employers for misconduct or illegal activity. The law firm has gained expertise in handling cases related to Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) whistleblowing, resulting in a history of seeking justice for individuals.

Whistleblowing is the act of reporting an organization for illegal or unethical activity. One must follow the proper channels if one has information about fraudulent activity about a corporate employee, a private individual, or another entity. The Howley Law Firm has extensive experience helping whistleblowers qualify for governmental rewards and legal protections in exchange for their information. They represent clients nationwide in all of the significant whistleblower programs.

New York recently expanded its whistleblower laws, widening the definition of retaliation. An employer cannot retaliate against employees for reporting illegal or unethical behavior. The law now includes exercising actions or making threats of actions that impact a worker’s future or current employment, contacting ICE or other U.S. immigration authorities, discrimination against an employee because of their report, and threats to report the worker’s immigration status or the status of the worker’s relatives/household members.

The Howley Law Firm stands by clients' choices and helps them navigate the legal system with experience, commitment, and compassion. Reporting an employer for misconduct can be an excruciating and nerve-wracking decision. Fear of retaliation or threats of retaliatory behaviors can prompt employees to stay quiet. However, whistleblower laws are there to protect individuals against retaliation from employers.

Whistleblowers can receive legal protection and compensation for their cooperation in investigating fraud, bribery, and other illegal activities. The Howley Law Firm has a history of working with whistleblowers and obtaining successful outcomes. The law firm has earned a reputation as a trusted legal partner and advocate for whistleblowers.

Individuals can contact The Howley Law Firm if they need a whistleblower attorney.

