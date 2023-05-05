Working Together to Make a Difference: Fahad & Glenda Ghaffar Foundation and United Hatzalah of Israel Join Forces for Earthquake Relief.

The Fahad & Glenda Ghaffar Foundation and United Hatzalah of Israel partnered together to provide critical aid to people affected by recent earthquakes in Turkey and Miami.

Those impacted by the natural disasters received:

- medical assistance

- shelter

- food

- water

The efforts of the two organizations highlight the power of global collaboration in times of crisis.

"When we saw the devastation caused by the earthquakes in Turkey, we knew we had to put our prayers to work," said a spokesperson for the Fahad & Glenda Ghaffar Foundation. "United Hatzalah of Israel was one of the organizations that went to the rescue when the building collapsed in Miami. We prayed, blessed, and worked with the United Hatzalah of Israel to help those affected."

What is the United Hatzalah of Israel?

United Hatzalah's volunteer paramedics are experts in earthquake relief and their efforts have saved countless lives. "When they announced their help to the victims, we knew we had to help, bless, and put in the work to save as many lives as possible," the spokesperson added.

Sending Medical Assistance to Turkey

The Fahad & Glenda Ghaffar Foundation worked with Gifts of Kindness to send essentials to the people of Turkey. "We were grateful to help @gofkusa and provide all the essentials for the people in Turkey who lost their homes due to the earthquakes and floods," the spokesperson said.

The two organizations collaborated to provide critical aid to those affected by the recent natural disasters, including:

"Our hearts went out to those affected by these tragedies, and we were committed to doing everything we could to help," said the spokesperson for the Fahad & Glenda Ghaffar Foundation.

"We believed that by working together with United Hatzalah of Israel, we could make a real difference in the lives of those affected by these disasters."

The collaborative efforts of the Fahad & Glenda Ghaffar Foundation and United Hatzalah of Israel demonstrated the power of global collaboration in times of crisis, as the world came together to support those in need.

