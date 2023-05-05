Global Valve Positioner Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $2.78 Billion by 2030 at a 5.4% CAGR

DUBLIN, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Valve Positioner Market Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The total revenue generated by the valve positioner market was USD 1,820 million in 2022, and it will grow at a 5.45% CAGR, to touch USD 2,783 million by 2030.

Digital Valve Positioners Have Been More Popular

The digital category leads the industry because of the rising preference for automated industrial equipment. Digital positioners formulate a significant link between the valve and the system and then, control the position and movement of an actuator by converting electrical signals to the desired air pressure readings.

Furthermore, for the enhancement of the efficiency of plant processes via better data storage and control algorithms, the requirement for digital valve positioners is on the rise.

Product Demand in Water and Wastewater Treatment Sector To Grow Fastest

The water & wastewater treatment sector will grow the fastest. As the process of water treatment and distribution is complex, the machinery used in such plants is being automated and digitized.

It is important to treat as much wastewater as possible because of the rising global water scarcity, and automated valve positioners can make the overall process more efficient.

Thus, for mitigating the risk of damage to the equipment and exercising ample control over these processes, positioners are the need of the hour.

Single-Acting Actuators Significantly in Demand

On the basis of actuation, the single-acting category has a considerable share. This is due to the fact that the single-acting actuator is a tripartite pneumatic positioner, transmitting air to and expelling the exhaust from a single side.

North America Generates Highest Revenue for Players

North America dominated the industry, and it will grow at a rate of 5.9% in the years to come.

dominated the industry, and it will grow at a rate of 5.9% in the years to come. This is due to the existence of technically advanced industries and key players. The U.S. is the larger contributor in the continent, attributable to the rising population and speedy technological advancements in the nation.

APAC will also grow at pace, as a result of the increasing populace and surging standards of living. Around 60% of the global population resides in APAC, led by India and China .

and . This is why China and India continue to be major markets for valve positioners, the demand for which is only going to rise over this decade.

Oil & Gas Sector To Create Lucrative Valve Positioner Demand

The demand for valve positioners is expected to increase massively in the oil & gas sector, where it is important to control the flow of the gas and oil. This industry is growing with the ever-burgeoning demand for heat, electricity, and motive power.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Scope

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Voice of Industry Experts/Kols

Chapter 5. Market Indicators

Chapter 6. Industry Outlook

Chapter 7. Global Market

7.1. Overview

7.2. Market Revenue, by Type (2017-2030)

7.3. Market Revenue, by Actuation (2017-2030)

7.4. Market Revenue, by Industry (2017-2030)

7.5. Market Revenue, by Region (2017-2030)

Chapter 8. North America Market

Chapter 9. Europe Market

Chapter 10. APAC Market

Chapter 11. Rest of the World (Row) Market

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Flowserve Corporation

Schneider Electric Se

Azbil Corporation

Vrg Controls LLC

Smc Corporation

Baker Hughes Company

Rotork plc

Samson AG

Valmet

Festo Inc.

Badger Meter Inc.

Controlair

Bray International Inc.

