Vivify Mind and Body Launches Revolutionary Mobile Application for True Health and Wellbeing

A revolutionary mobile application aimed at mentally and physically supporting users to achieve proper health and wellbeing, Vivify Mind and Body, has been launched by personal trainer and wellbeing evangelist Ashley Roberts. The free app offers meditations, classes, workouts, weight and measurement tracking, a log book system, and live chat for real-time support.

With over 11 years of experience in the health industry, Ashley has a wealth of qualifications in psychology, nutrition, and sports psychology and has now become an emerging thought leader in the mental health and fitness industry with the launch of Vivify Mind and Body. The app is designed to provide comprehensive support to users on their wellness journey, offering trusted advice at a time when misinformation is rampant.

Ashley said about the app's launch, "I developed Vivify to truly help people with their wellness journey, to provide support for both physical and mental well-being, and to offer trusted advice in a time where misinformation is everywhere."

The app offers various services, including meditations, healthy recipes, live classes such as yoga and core, home and gym workouts, and one-to-one support, all under one roof. It also features a blog section, the Vivify Blog, with articles about health and fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being.

Vivify Mind and Body is available for download now, completely free of charge. Users can take the first step towards a happier, healthier lifestyle by downloading the app and accessing its wealth of resources.

Ashley's qualifications and expertise in the health and fitness industry make him the perfect candidate to lead the way in the emerging mental and physical well-being field. With Vivify Mind and Body, Ashley hopes to provide a comprehensive support system to users worldwide, enabling them to achieve proper health and well-being.

