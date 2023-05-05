Author Carl Berryman brings tales of political intrigue and dissects the rise of the "welfare state" in his impressive book "Divided We Fall"

In "Divided We Fall," author Carl Berryman points out that widespread immigration, crime, as well as the rise of the "welfare state" have fused to produce a perfect storm where the United States of America, supposedly the land of the free, is now hardly recognizable.

Author Carl Berryman’s highly rated book, “Divided We Fall,” which zooms into the radical perspectives of the socialists towards the democratic-republican setup of the United States, is now available in leading digital book stores globally.

In the book, Carl points out the strong ideology of the socialists that political correctness should be strengthened in America. Meanwhile, liberal leftists and professionals purposely abandon its tyranny of it.

Carl Berryman then poses the question: “What will the American people do when tyranny and political correctness become the law of the land? Liberal leftist educators deliberately ignore the tyranny of the increasingly socialist movement of government under the guise of political correctness. What freedoms are we willing to surrender? Who of our youth are willing to serve in the armed forces?”

As politicians ramp up efforts to consolidate power anchored on so-called political correctness and socialism, the reign of terror pushed by socialism is being suppressed by liberal educators who abandon the loss of freedoms it requires. Security forces, on the other hand, are controlled by political people, utilizing them as tools of repression.

This brings author Carl Berryman to ask: “Will individual patriots rise to protect the Constitution as written by the Founding Fathers? Where are the George Washingtons and Benjamin Franklins of today?”

Carl Berryman earned his bachelor’s degree in zoology and a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) from the University of Missouri. Right after practicing large animal medicine in Montana, he joined the United States Army.

He served thirteen tours over two decades and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. During his tenure in the army, he earned a Master of Public Health Degree from the University of Minnesota, with a specialization in zoonoses and infectious diseases, and completed two years of graduate training in Veterinary Pathology at Texas A&M University.

Carl is a former Diplomate in the American College of Veterinary Preventive Medicine. His big assignments include a unit Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Weapons Officer in Korea, and a staff officer in Medical Research and Development Command at Fort Detrick, MD.

His children include a retired military, an aerospace engineer Marine Harrier aviator, and a U.S. Army Air Assault, Airborne, Ranger qualified Colonel. He currently lives in a small Wyoming town where he and his wife enjoy hunting and fishing.

Those who want to grab a copy of Divided We Fall by author Carl Berryman may purchase it on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Book Depository.

Bookside Press, a leading Canada-based company, has led the pack in bringing out author Carl Berryman’s engaging book to the public, providing many authors exclusive access to publicity.

Media Contact

Bookside Press

Marketing Department

(714) 352-4422

United States