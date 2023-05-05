INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. ("TDS" or the "Company") TDS investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 4, 2022, TDS released its third quarter 2022 financial results, reporting that UScellular's heavy promotional activity, including a free phone upgrade promotion, had failed to correct the Company's postpaid churn rate and had substantially eroded the Company's profitability.

On this news, TDS's stock price fell $4.29, or 25.9%, to close at $12.28 per share on November 4, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

