Emerson and Friends Unveil Their New Ocean-Themed Prints and Toys

Emerson and Friends, a family-owned business specializing in baby and kids' apparel, has just launched their latest collection featuring their most popular prints, "Ocean Friends" and "Manatee," alongside a new book, puzzle, and plush toy. The patterns are available in various sizes and styles for babies, kids, and adults, making them perfect for family matching.

The company recently launched two bamboo stuffed animals - a Manatee and a Turtle. All items are available on the website.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new collection featuring unique ocean prints and toys. Our owner, Nicole Northway, designed these prints herself, and we are excited to bring them to life in our apparel and accessories," said a spokesperson for Emerson and Friends.

Those prints are what make the brand unique. The owner does both designs and is available in various sizes and styles for babies, kids, and adults. Emerson and Friends have Ball, Meal Tray, Discovery Book, Chopsticks, Hair Clip, and Memory Match to complete the collection on their website.

"Take your family to meet all the ocean friends under the sea now. Our very first book and puzzle are now available online. Don’t miss out on this exciting drop featuring a @lucysroom_ book written by our very own Jesse Seifert and illustrated by our owner Nicole Northway.” said a spokesperson for Emerson and Friends.

About Emerson and Friends:

Emerson and Friends is a family-owned and operated business in Clearwater, Florida. The company specializes in baby and kids' ocean friends apparel, offering expertly designed textiles and high-quality fabrics. They aim to create meaningful customer relationships and deliver exceptional service and products.

