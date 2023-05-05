Wellness Travel Sector Soars as Purelife Technologies Leads the Way

The Global Wellness Institute (GWI) defines wellness travel as travelling that is related to enhancing or maintaining one’s well-being. It mainly involves going to establishments like spas and resorts for wellness purposes. Alternatively, wellness travel may entail incorporating wellness-related activities into vacations that have other purposes. There are many reasons why people go on wellness trips. Mainly because these kinds of trips enable people to escape life’s daily stressors and focus on experiences and activities that promote well-being. In fact, the stress-relieving benefits of wellness travel are virtually instantaneous.

Although many sectors took a hit in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, the wellness travel sector was one of the quickest to recover. This can be attributed to the general public’s realisation of the importance of healthy living during the pandemic. Impressively, the global wellness tourism sector was valued at over $800 billion in 2020. Even more impressive is that the wellness tourism industry is projected to reach approximately $1.6 trillion by 2030, forecasting an estimated compound annual growth rate of 7.2% between 2021 and 2030. Although the industry faced some strong headwinds due to the Coronavirus travel restrictions of 2020 and 2021, it has staged an impressive economic rebound following the lifting of travel restrictions.

Due to its attractive economic forecast, many companies have emerged into the scene intending to secure a slice of wellness travel’s future trillion-dollar pie. As a matter of fact, one of the pioneers in the wellness tourism sector is Purelife Technologies: a UK-based wellness tech and travel company set to take the industry by storm. The company currently offers 2 trailblazing brands: Purelife.Travel and Walk Run Cycle. Additionally, Purelife Technologies aims to launch a corporate wellness service called Wellness Concierge in the near future. With that said, here’s a closer look at the company's brands:

Purelife.Travel

Purelife.Travel is the ultimate gateway to wellness travel all over the globe. With their combined experience in the wellness industry as well as travel and tourism, Purelife Technologies has brainstormed the concept of taking their readers on a journey that inspires wellness travel and promotes well-being in the stressed-out world people live in today.

Readers can jump in the ocean, backpack mountain ridges, or simply meditate with landscapes that take their breath away. Moreover, Purelife.Travel has done extensive research into these wellness destinations and practices to give their users a wholesome wellness experience.

Walk Run Cycle

Walk Run Cycle is a web and mobile application that curates specific and exquisite walking, running, and cycling routes that visitors can explore on their own. The main aim of the app is to save users time and money that they would’ve spent on researching routes and paying for local guides. What makes Walk Run Cycle so unique is that it is moderate in quantity but high in quality content. Unlike other apps that flood people with tons of mediocre routes, each route on Walk Run Cycle is handpicked and curated by a human on the ground. At the moment, the app only provides routes for London, New Castle and Birmingham and is only available for download on the Google Play Store. However, Purelife Technologies is making massive headways to ensure that the Walk Run Cycle is also available on Apple App Store with routes for more cities around the globe.

Wellness Concierge

Wellness Concierge’s purpose is to package and sell bespoke wellness retreat programs for corporate clients. A corporate wellness retreat is a specialised program designed to promote health and well-being among employees. With an increased focus on mental health, the benefits to companies offering employees this service are huge. These include improved performance at work and enhanced loyalty to the organisation.

Join the Wellness Travel Wave

Evidently, wellness tourism is a rapidly growing industry that offers a plethora of benefits to individuals seeking to enhance their investment portfolios. The industry's projected growth is an indication of the potential opportunities for individuals and companies alike to tap into this booming sector. Essentially, Purelife Technologies is a great option for those who wish to capitalise on the wellness tourism wave.

Media Contact

PureLife Technologies

Brandon

United Kingdom